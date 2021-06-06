2021 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuka Saso, who won her first major championship title in a playoff at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.

On the third playoff hole, which had reached sudden death, Saso finished off the victory over Nasa Hataoka after both players made pars on the aggregate two-hole portion of the playoff. Both players finished regulation on 4-under 280.

Saso ties Inbee Park to the day for the all-time record as the youngest US Women's Open champion.

Lexi Thompson, who was 54-hole leader, missed the playoff by a shot with bogeys on the final two holes of regulation.

Saso won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.



US Women's Open recap notes

Saso picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle at a record-setting age for a major.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 6-over 148 or better, with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Mediheal Championship in the Bay Area in California.

2021 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

