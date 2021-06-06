2021 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuka Saso, who won her first major championship title in a playoff at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.
On the third playoff hole, which had reached sudden death, Saso finished off the victory over Nasa Hataoka after both players made pars on the aggregate two-hole portion of the playoff. Both players finished regulation on 4-under 280.
Saso ties Inbee Park to the day for the all-time record as the youngest US Women's Open champion.
Lexi Thompson, who was 54-hole leader, missed the playoff by a shot with bogeys on the final two holes of regulation.
Saso won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.
US Women's Open recap notes
Saso picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle at a record-setting age for a major.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 6-over 148 or better, with 66 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Mediheal Championship in the Bay Area in California.
2021 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Yuka Saso
|-4
|69
|67
|71
|73
|280
|$1,000,000
|P2
|Nasa Hataoka
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|68
|280
|$594,000
|3
|Lexi Thompson
|-3
|69
|71
|66
|75
|281
|$381,974
|T4
|Megan Khang
|-2
|68
|70
|74
|70
|282
|$245,394
|T4
|Shanshan Feng
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$245,394
|6
|Angel Yin
|0
|68
|79
|67
|70
|284
|$197,751
|T7
|Xiyu Lin
|1
|72
|74
|72
|67
|285
|$147,265
|T7
|Jin Young Ko
|1
|70
|74
|72
|69
|285
|$147,265
|T7
|Brooke M. Henderson
|1
|68
|78
|69
|70
|285
|$147,265
|T7
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|1
|71
|70
|74
|70
|285
|$147,265
|T7
|Inbee Park
|1
|71
|69
|73
|72
|285
|$147,265
|T12
|Amy Olson
|2
|73
|72
|70
|71
|286
|$108,180
|T12
|Jeongeun Lee6
|2
|70
|67
|73
|76
|286
|$108,180
|T14
|Celine Herbin
|3
|73
|74
|69
|71
|287
|$96,319
|T14
|Megha Ganne (a)
|3
|67
|71
|72
|77
|287
|$0
|T16
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|74
|70
|73
|71
|288
|$84,066
|T16
|Alison Lee
|4
|74
|70
|73
|71
|288
|$84,066
|T16
|Lucy Li
|4
|73
|71
|71
|73
|288
|$84,066
|T16
|Maja Stark (a)
|4
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|$0
|T20
|Madelene Sagstrom
|5
|71
|73
|75
|70
|289
|$72,197
|T20
|Hyo Joo Kim
|5
|72
|70
|72
|75
|289
|$72,197
|22
|So Yeon Ryu
|6
|74
|72
|71
|73
|290
|$65,304
|T23
|Jenny Shin
|7
|72
|75
|76
|68
|291
|$57,416
|T23
|Lizette Salas
|7
|72
|75
|74
|70
|291
|$57,416
|T23
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|7
|71
|74
|73
|73
|291
|$57,416
|T26
|Patty Tavatanakit
|8
|75
|70
|75
|72
|292
|$45,819
|T26
|In Kyung Kim
|8
|74
|70
|74
|74
|292
|$45,819
|T26
|Jennifer Kupcho
|8
|70
|73
|75
|74
|292
|$45,819
|T26
|Marina Alex
|8
|70
|72
|74
|76
|292
|$45,819
|T30
|Lauren Stephenson
|9
|70
|76
|75
|72
|293
|$36,988
|T30
|Wichanee Meechai
|9
|70
|73
|78
|72
|293
|$36,988
|T30
|Jessica Korda
|9
|72
|74
|74
|73
|293
|$36,988
|T30
|Mina Harigae
|9
|71
|73
|76
|73
|293
|$36,988
|T30
|Matilda Castren
|9
|74
|71
|73
|75
|293
|$36,988
|T35
|Rachel Heck (a)
|10
|75
|72
|75
|72
|294
|$0
|T35
|Lydia Ko
|10
|71
|75
|76
|72
|294
|$29,074
|T35
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|10
|73
|74
|74
|73
|294
|$29,074
|T35
|Danielle Kang
|10
|73
|69
|77
|75
|294
|$29,074
|T35
|Maria Parra
|10
|72
|74
|72
|76
|294
|$29,074
|T35
|Celine Boutier
|10
|72
|74
|70
|78
|294
|$29,074
|T41
|Gaby Lopez
|11
|72
|73
|77
|73
|295
|$23,089
|T41
|Stacy Lewis
|11
|72
|72
|78
|73
|295
|$23,089
|T41
|Ayako Uehara
|11
|76
|71
|74
|74
|295
|$23,089
|T41
|In Gee Chun
|11
|75
|70
|75
|75
|295
|$23,089
|T41
|Ally Ewing
|11
|71
|74
|75
|75
|295
|$23,089
|T46
|Yu Liu
|12
|74
|72
|78
|72
|296
|$18,494
|T46
|Brittany Altomare
|12
|74
|74
|75
|73
|296
|$18,494
|T46
|Mel Reid
|12
|67
|73
|78
|78
|296
|$18,494
|T49
|Carlota Ciganda
|13
|72
|76
|77
|72
|297
|$14,554
|T49
|Pernilla Lindberg
|13
|76
|72
|76
|73
|297
|$14,554
|T49
|Anna Nordqvist
|13
|75
|73
|76
|73
|297
|$14,554
|T49
|Jenny Coleman
|13
|73
|73
|76
|75
|297
|$14,554
|T49
|Leonie Harm
|13
|73
|75
|73
|76
|297
|$14,554
|T54
|Minjee Lee
|14
|73
|73
|77
|75
|298
|$12,540
|T54
|Na Yeon Choi
|14
|75
|72
|74
|77
|298
|$12,540
|T54
|Amy Yang
|14
|74
|73
|74
|77
|298
|$12,540
|T57
|Austin Ernst
|15
|70
|74
|81
|74
|299
|$12,004
|T57
|Muni He
|15
|72
|76
|72
|79
|299
|$12,004
|T57
|Sarah Burnham
|15
|76
|66
|78
|79
|299
|$12,004
|T57
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|15
|71
|76
|72
|80
|299
|$12,004
|61
|Giulia Molinaro
|16
|74
|74
|76
|76
|300
|$11,716
|T62
|Hannah Green
|17
|73
|75
|78
|75
|301
|$11,430
|T62
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|17
|76
|71
|75
|79
|301
|$11,430
|T64
|Lee-Anne Pace
|18
|76
|71
|77
|78
|302
|$11,430
|T64
|Yealimi Noh
|18
|76
|69
|76
|81
|302
|$11,430
|66
|Gurleen Kaur (a)
|21
|71
|73
|80
|81
|305
|$0