2021 US Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/06/2021 at 7:52 pm
The 2021 US Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Yuka Saso, who won her first major championship title in a playoff at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.

On the third playoff hole, which had reached sudden death, Saso finished off the victory over Nasa Hataoka after both players made pars on the aggregate two-hole portion of the playoff. Both players finished regulation on 4-under 280.

Saso ties Inbee Park to the day for the all-time record as the youngest US Women's Open champion.

Lexi Thompson, who was 54-hole leader, missed the playoff by a shot with bogeys on the final two holes of regulation.

Saso won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,500,000 purse.

US Women's Open recap notes

Saso picks up the win in the 11th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle at a record-setting age for a major.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 6-over 148 or better, with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Mediheal Championship in the Bay Area in California.

2021 US Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Yuka Saso -4 69 67 71 73 280 $1,000,000
P2 Nasa Hataoka -4 72 69 71 68 280 $594,000
3 Lexi Thompson -3 69 71 66 75 281 $381,974
T4 Megan Khang -2 68 70 74 70 282 $245,394
T4 Shanshan Feng -2 69 70 72 71 282 $245,394
6 Angel Yin 0 68 79 67 70 284 $197,751
T7 Xiyu Lin 1 72 74 72 67 285 $147,265
T7 Jin Young Ko 1 70 74 72 69 285 $147,265
T7 Brooke M. Henderson 1 68 78 69 70 285 $147,265
T7 Ariya Jutanugarn 1 71 70 74 70 285 $147,265
T7 Inbee Park 1 71 69 73 72 285 $147,265
T12 Amy Olson 2 73 72 70 71 286 $108,180
T12 Jeongeun Lee6 2 70 67 73 76 286 $108,180
T14 Celine Herbin 3 73 74 69 71 287 $96,319
T14 Megha Ganne (a) 3 67 71 72 77 287 $0
T16 Sei Young Kim 4 74 70 73 71 288 $84,066
T16 Alison Lee 4 74 70 73 71 288 $84,066
T16 Lucy Li 4 73 71 71 73 288 $84,066
T16 Maja Stark (a) 4 71 70 73 74 288 $0
T20 Madelene Sagstrom 5 71 73 75 70 289 $72,197
T20 Hyo Joo Kim 5 72 70 72 75 289 $72,197
22 So Yeon Ryu 6 74 72 71 73 290 $65,304
T23 Jenny Shin 7 72 75 76 68 291 $57,416
T23 Lizette Salas 7 72 75 74 70 291 $57,416
T23 Emily Kristine Pedersen 7 71 74 73 73 291 $57,416
T26 Patty Tavatanakit 8 75 70 75 72 292 $45,819
T26 In Kyung Kim 8 74 70 74 74 292 $45,819
T26 Jennifer Kupcho 8 70 73 75 74 292 $45,819
T26 Marina Alex 8 70 72 74 76 292 $45,819
T30 Lauren Stephenson 9 70 76 75 72 293 $36,988
T30 Wichanee Meechai 9 70 73 78 72 293 $36,988
T30 Jessica Korda 9 72 74 74 73 293 $36,988
T30 Mina Harigae 9 71 73 76 73 293 $36,988
T30 Matilda Castren 9 74 71 73 75 293 $36,988
T35 Rachel Heck (a) 10 75 72 75 72 294 $0
T35 Lydia Ko 10 71 75 76 72 294 $29,074
T35 Jasmine Suwannapura 10 73 74 74 73 294 $29,074
T35 Danielle Kang 10 73 69 77 75 294 $29,074
T35 Maria Parra 10 72 74 72 76 294 $29,074
T35 Celine Boutier 10 72 74 70 78 294 $29,074
T41 Gaby Lopez 11 72 73 77 73 295 $23,089
T41 Stacy Lewis 11 72 72 78 73 295 $23,089
T41 Ayako Uehara 11 76 71 74 74 295 $23,089
T41 In Gee Chun 11 75 70 75 75 295 $23,089
T41 Ally Ewing 11 71 74 75 75 295 $23,089
T46 Yu Liu 12 74 72 78 72 296 $18,494
T46 Brittany Altomare 12 74 74 75 73 296 $18,494
T46 Mel Reid 12 67 73 78 78 296 $18,494
T49 Carlota Ciganda 13 72 76 77 72 297 $14,554
T49 Pernilla Lindberg 13 76 72 76 73 297 $14,554
T49 Anna Nordqvist 13 75 73 76 73 297 $14,554
T49 Jenny Coleman 13 73 73 76 75 297 $14,554
T49 Leonie Harm 13 73 75 73 76 297 $14,554
T54 Minjee Lee 14 73 73 77 75 298 $12,540
T54 Na Yeon Choi 14 75 72 74 77 298 $12,540
T54 Amy Yang 14 74 73 74 77 298 $12,540
T57 Austin Ernst 15 70 74 81 74 299 $12,004
T57 Muni He 15 72 76 72 79 299 $12,004
T57 Sarah Burnham 15 76 66 78 79 299 $12,004
T57 Luna Sobron Galmes 15 71 76 72 80 299 $12,004
61 Giulia Molinaro 16 74 74 76 76 300 $11,716
T62 Hannah Green 17 73 75 78 75 301 $11,430
T62 Pajaree Anannarukarn 17 76 71 75 79 301 $11,430
T64 Lee-Anne Pace 18 76 71 77 78 302 $11,430
T64 Yealimi Noh 18 76 69 76 81 302 $11,430
66 Gurleen Kaur (a) 21 71 73 80 81 305 $0

