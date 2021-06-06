2021 the Memorial Tournament money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 the Memorial Tournament purse is set for $9.3 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the the Memorial Tournament prize pool is at $1,674,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,013,700.

The Memorial Tournament field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland and more. Jon Rahm, who led by six shots after 54 holes, was forced to withdraw after a positive COVID-19 test. He will not be paid from the prize pool.

This tournament started with 121 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 2-over 146 or better. With more than 69 players making the cut (and 68 getting paid), the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 68 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 the Memorial Tournament prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $1,674,000

2. $1,013,700

3. $641,700

4. $455,700

5. $381,300

6. $337,125

7. $313,875

8. $290,625

9. $272,025

10. $253,425

11. $234,825

12. $216,225

13. $197,625

14. $179,025

15. $169,725

16. $160,425

17. $151,125

18. $141,825

19. $132,525

20. $123,225

21. $113,925

22. $104,625

23. $97,185

24. $89,745

25. $82,305

26. $74,865

27. $72,075

28. $69,285

29. $66,495

30. $63,705

31. $60,915

32. $58,125

33. $55,335

34. $53,010

35. $50,685

36. $48,360

37. $46,035

38. $44,175

39. $42,315

40. $40,455

41. $38,595

42. $36,735

43. $34,875

44. $33,015

45. $31,155

46. $29,295

47. $27,435

48. $25,947

49. $24,645

50. $23,901

51. $23,343

52. $22,785

53. $22,413

54. $22,041

55. $21,855

56. $21,669

57. $21,483

58. $21,297

59. $21,111

60. $20,925

61. $20,739

62. $20,553

63. $20,367

64. $20,181

65. $19,995

66. $19,809

67. $19,623

68. $19,437

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE