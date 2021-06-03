Which golfer has the most career PGA Tour wins?

In professional golf, the PGA Tour all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game. Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career PGA Tour wins, a player needs 42 PGA Tour titles, a staggering figure.

Two men share the record for the most PGA Tour wins.

With his win in the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan, Tiger Woods tied Sam Snead for the all-time PGA Tour wins record at 82 official victories. Of course, Woods has plenty more wins than that in his career, as both an amateur and pro, but Woods has wins in 82 PGA Tour-sanctioned tournaments.

Sam Snead has 82 PGA Tour-recognized wins. Snead's career, however, unfolded at a time when the modern PGA Tour didn't exist. The PGA Tour has recognized specific wins in Snead's career as being PGA Tour official. However, the record was always a little dubious.

Jack Nicklaus is third on the all-time wins list with 73 wins, with Ben Hogan (64) and Arnold Palmer (62) rounding out the all-time top five.

In total, 18 players have amassed 30 or more wins in their PGA Tour careers. Only two players born after 1975 have at least 30 wins: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Players that win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour are awarded a lifetime membership.

PGA Tour all-time wins list