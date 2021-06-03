How to enter (and win) the 2022 Masters ticket lottery

If you've ever wanted to get Masters tickets -- particularly, 2022 Masters tickets -- then you're in luck! Augusta National has opened its annual Masters ticket lottery, and you should enter before the June 21 deadline.

Entering the lottery is easy, and here's how to do it.

How to apply for the 2022 Masters ticket lottery

1. Go to the Masters ticket lottery site, tickets.masters.com.

2. Create an account with basic information about yourself, like name, address, phone number, email, etc. (or sign back in if you've tried this lottery previously).

3. Decide if you would like to apply for practice round or tournament round tickets. You can ask for four practice round tickets, but just two tournament round tickets. Hypothetically, it's easier to get a practice round ticket.

4. Confirm your choices and cross your fingers. You can only submit one request per household, so don't try to game the system.

If you win the lottery -- and the winners will be announced in mid-July -- you'll be offered a chance to purchase a practice round or tournament round ticket. They run $75 per ticket for practice rounds and $115 per ticket for tournament rounds.

Just know that your chances of winning the Masters ticket lottery are not very good. Thousands upon thousands of people apply, and there just aren't that many tickets. However, you'll be able to commiserate with a lot of people on social media if you get a rejection email.