Each year, millions of golf fans tune into the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. So many of those golf viewers are jealous of the patrons who get to walk the fairways at the first men's major of the year and want to find a way to attend the tournament themselves.

Fortunately for them (and anyone interested in going to the Masters) there is the Masters ticket lottery.

Augusta National opens up approximately 20,000 tickets per pre-tournament day through the lottery system and significantly less for tournament competition days. It's simple to apply. Just fill out an online form at the Masters website by the tournament deadline and then hope you get selected.

What are the odds of winning the Masters ticket lottery?

The odds of winning the Masters ticket lottery are not good. There are only so many tickets, and there is a planet of potential entrants. The odds of winning the tickets are really based on how many people enter in total. However, we don't positively know how many untold millions enter the Masters ticket lottery.

Applicants can enter for any day of the tournament week, but they can only win for one day. Assuming at least 5 million people enter to win a ticket for any day and that there are perhaps as many as 80,000 total tickets available over the course of a Masters week, the odds of winning the Masters ticket lottery are approximately 1.6%.

Those odds are significantly better than other published odds using a different methodology, but they're still not high.

Most entrants to the Masters ticket lottery unfortunately get the message: “We have completed the ticket selection process for the Masters Tournament and we regret to inform you that your application was not selected.”

But if you're one of the select few lucky winners of the Masters ticket lottery, then you've definitely hit the jackpot.