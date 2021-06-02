adidas Golf introduces Solarthon golf shoes, inspired by the solstice and long days of golf
Equipment Fashion

adidas Golf introduces Solarthon golf shoes, inspired by the solstice and long days of golf

06/02/2021 at 3:47 pm
Golf News Net


It's summertime in the Northern Hemisphere, and that means chasing daylight out on the golf course. Inspired by long days of golf, adidas Golf is introducing Solarthon, an ultra-lightweight, comfortable shoe.

Solarthon features a full-length Boost midsole and a spikeless Fishscale Traxion outsole to provide grip and stability. There's a film around the edges of the upper to make it water-resistant, particularly that early morning dew in summer. A TPU heel counter on the outside of the shoe prevents heel movement and keeps a golfer locked in during the swing.

The company is releasing the shoes with a limited-edition gray/blue/white colorway, too, with a Primeblue textile upper, featuring a high-performance recycled yarn containing at least 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic. The model will be available June 15.

There are two other colorways -- black/gold and gray/yellow -- launching July 1 with more size offerings, too.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!