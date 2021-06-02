adidas Golf introduces Solarthon golf shoes, inspired by the solstice and long days of golf

It's summertime in the Northern Hemisphere, and that means chasing daylight out on the golf course. Inspired by long days of golf, adidas Golf is introducing Solarthon, an ultra-lightweight, comfortable shoe.

Solarthon features a full-length Boost midsole and a spikeless Fishscale Traxion outsole to provide grip and stability. There's a film around the edges of the upper to make it water-resistant, particularly that early morning dew in summer. A TPU heel counter on the outside of the shoe prevents heel movement and keeps a golfer locked in during the swing.

The company is releasing the shoes with a limited-edition gray/blue/white colorway, too, with a Primeblue textile upper, featuring a high-performance recycled yarn containing at least 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic. The model will be available June 15.

There are two other colorways -- black/gold and gray/yellow -- launching July 1 with more size offerings, too.