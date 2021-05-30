2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/30/2021 at 7:32 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Alex Cejka, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win in the major at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The German held off Tim Petrovic in the final round, locking up a second-consecutive major title with a four-shot win on 8-under 272.

Retief Goosen and KJ Choi finished together in a tie for third place on 3-under total.

Cejka won the $585,000 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Cejka wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and his second victory comes in the second major championship of the year on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

The money Cejka -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run, but the PGA of America runs the event and cuts to the top 70 and ties.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Georgia.

2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Alex Cejka -8 67 70 68 67 272 $585,000
2 Tim Petrovic -4 72 69 68 67 276 $347,000
T3 Retief Goosen -3 69 72 70 66 277 $182,500
T3 K.J. Choi -3 68 70 71 68 277 $182,500
T5 John Riegger -1 68 73 71 67 279 $106,000
T5 Bob Sowards -1 67 75 70 67 279 $106,000
T5 Mike Weir -1 68 65 74 72 279 $106,000
T8 Duffy Waldorf E 71 72 70 67 280 $84,033
T8 Miguel Angel Jiménez E 68 73 71 68 280 $84,033
T8 Jerry Kelly E 75 66 69 70 280 $84,033
T11 Woody Austin 1 73 69 71 68 281 $69,967
T11 Stephen Leaney 1 70 69 71 71 281 $69,967
T11 Steve Stricker 1 69 68 67 77 281 $69,967
T14 Joakim Haeggman 2 70 74 71 67 282 $59,250
T14 Billy Andrade 2 71 72 71 68 282 $59,250
T16 Ernie Els 3 73 70 72 68 283 $48,250
T16 Brett Quigley 3 69 71 72 71 283 $48,250
T16 Jim Furyk 3 71 72 69 71 283 $48,250
T16 Kenny Perry 3 69 71 71 72 283 $48,250
T20 Wes Short, Jr. 4 70 70 75 69 284 $38,167
T20 Rod Pampling 4 74 71 70 69 284 $38,167
T20 Dicky Pride 4 73 72 69 70 284 $38,167
T23 Jeff Sluman 6 74 70 73 69 286 $29,357
T23 Robert Karlsson 6 71 75 71 69 286 $29,357
T23 Rocco Mediate 6 68 69 78 71 286 $29,357
T23 Glen Day 6 73 69 76 68 286 $29,357
T23 Thongchai Jaidee 6 70 71 74 71 286 $29,357
T23 Larry Mize 6 69 75 70 72 286 $29,357
T23 Paul Stankowski 6 72 69 72 73 286 $29,357
T30 Doug Barron 7 72 71 74 70 287 $22,025
T30 Joe Durant 7 74 70 74 69 287 $22,025
T30 Vijay Singh 7 71 74 73 69 287 $22,025
T30 Billy Mayfair 7 72 74 73 68 287 $22,025
T34 Willie Wood 8 73 71 73 71 288 $16,550
T34 Tom Pernice Jr. 8 71 72 74 71 288 $16,550
T34 Scott McCarron 8 71 74 71 72 288 $16,550
T34 Stephen Ames 8 73 70 72 73 288 $16,550
T34 Tom Gillis 8 74 70 71 73 288 $16,550
T34 Brandt Jobe 8 71 73 70 74 288 $16,550
T40 John Huston 9 69 75 72 73 289 $9,790
T40 Dudley Hart 9 74 71 73 71 289 $9,790
T40 Markus Brier 9 70 74 72 73 289 $9,790
T40 Matt Gogel 9 74 72 73 70 289 $9,790
T40 Tim Herron 9 77 69 73 70 289 $9,790
T40 Gene Sauers 9 69 71 74 75 289 $9,790
T40 Craig Bowden 9 75 72 72 70 289 $9,790
T40 Shane Bertsch 9 74 72 74 69 289 $9,790
T40 Michael Allen 9 71 72 78 68 289 $9,790
T40 Rich Beem 9 73 69 70 77 289 $9,790
T50 Tom Lehman 10 71 75 72 72 290 $6,975
T50 Lee Janzen 10 70 73 72 75 290 $6,975
T50 David Toms 10 73 72 74 71 290 $6,975
T50 Bernhard Langer 10 72 72 76 70 290 $6,975
54 Darren Clarke 11 75 68 74 74 291 $6,700
T55 Olin Browne 12 73 71 75 73 292 $6,550
T55 Mark Mielke 12 73 74 76 69 292 $6,550
T57 Fred Funk 13 71 72 73 77 293 $6,150
T57 Mark O'Meara 13 76 69 74 74 293 $6,150
T57 Alan Morin 13 73 74 72 74 293 $6,150
T57 Steve Pate 13 75 72 72 74 293 $6,150
T57 Paul Eales 13 74 73 74 72 293 $6,150
T57 Chad Sorensen 13 76 70 78 69 293 $6,150
T63 Peter Fowler 14 72 71 76 75 294 $5,630
T63 Marco Dawson 14 71 74 75 74 294 $5,630
T63 Kirk Triplett 14 71 75 74 74 294 $5,630
T63 Shaun Micheel 14 69 77 75 73 294 $5,630
T63 Scott Verplank 14 72 74 78 70 294 $5,630
T68 Scott Parel 16 74 73 74 75 296 $5,375
T68 Gus Ulrich 16 71 76 75 74 296 $5,375
T68 Mark Brooks 16 71 76 77 72 296 $5,375
T68 David Shacklady 16 74 70 81 71 296 $5,375
T72 David Morland IV 18 73 74 70 81 298 $5,225
T72 Cameron Beckman 18 74 70 76 78 298 $5,225
74 Paul McGinley 19 78 69 77 75 299 $5,150
75 Jay Haas 20 76 70 76 78 300 $5,100
76 Frank Lickliter II 21 77 70 74 80 301 $5,050
77 Frank Bensel, Jr. 22 78 67 81 76 302 $5,000
78 Neil Thompson 26 75 72 80 79 306 $4,950

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!