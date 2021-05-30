2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Alex Cejka, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win in the major at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The German held off Tim Petrovic in the final round, locking up a second-consecutive major title with a four-shot win on 8-under 272.

Retief Goosen and KJ Choi finished together in a tie for third place on 3-under total.

Cejka won the $585,000 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship recap notes

Cejka wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and his second victory comes in the second major championship of the year on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

The money Cejka -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run, but the PGA of America runs the event and cuts to the top 70 and ties.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in Georgia.

2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

