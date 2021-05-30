2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Young, who earned his second-consecutive Korn Ferry Tour win at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.
Young cruised to a five-shot win for back-to-back wins on the Tour, locking up his PGA Tour card with a final total of 18-under 266.
Adam Svensson, already a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, finished in second place.
Taylor Dickson finished alone in third, a shot behind Svensson.
Young won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
Evans Scholars Invitational recap notes
Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 2-over 144 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C.
2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Young
|-18
|64
|68
|67
|67
|266
|$108,000
|2
|Adam Svensson
|-13
|65
|69
|70
|67
|271
|$54,000
|3
|Taylor Dickson
|-12
|66
|74
|68
|64
|272
|$36,000
|4
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-10
|71
|69
|72
|62
|274
|$27,000
|T5
|George Cunningham
|-9
|69
|74
|66
|66
|275
|$20,900
|T5
|Patrick Flavin
|-9
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|$20,900
|T5
|Nick Hardy
|-9
|64
|69
|70
|72
|275
|$20,900
|T8
|Taylor Pendrith
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|68
|276
|$17,100
|T8
|Tom Whitney
|-8
|67
|71
|70
|68
|276
|$17,100
|T10
|Stuart Macdonald
|-7
|68
|72
|72
|65
|277
|$14,745
|T10
|Mito Pereira
|-7
|69
|73
|68
|67
|277
|$14,745
|T12
|Greg Yates
|-6
|71
|72
|72
|63
|278
|$11,250
|T12
|T.J. Vogel
|-6
|68
|75
|70
|65
|278
|$11,250
|T12
|Brian Richey
|-6
|73
|68
|70
|67
|278
|$11,250
|T12
|Whee Kim
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$11,250
|T12
|David Lipsky
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$11,250
|T12
|Vince India
|-6
|67
|73
|68
|70
|278
|$11,250
|T18
|Hayden Buckley
|-5
|74
|70
|70
|65
|279
|$7,605
|T18
|Kevin Roy
|-5
|72
|71
|70
|66
|279
|$7,605
|T18
|Jonathan Randolph
|-5
|71
|67
|71
|70
|279
|$7,605
|T18
|Luke Guthrie
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|71
|279
|$7,605
|T18
|Tag Ridings
|-5
|68
|73
|66
|72
|279
|$7,605
|T18
|Chandler Blanchet
|-5
|73
|68
|66
|72
|279
|$7,605
|T24
|Robby Ormand
|-4
|71
|71
|73
|65
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Taylor Moore
|-4
|69
|74
|72
|65
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Curtis Thompson
|-4
|73
|70
|71
|66
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Chris Naegel
|-4
|69
|70
|73
|68
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Taylor Montgomery
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|68
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Davis Riley
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|68
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Ben Silverman
|-4
|69
|72
|70
|69
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|Patrick Fishburn
|-4
|68
|73
|70
|69
|280
|$4,739
|T24
|J.T. Griffin
|-4
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$4,739
|T33
|Andre Metzger
|-3
|73
|71
|73
|64
|281
|$3,630
|T33
|Brad Hopfinger
|-3
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$3,630
|T33
|Anders Albertson
|-3
|71
|73
|68
|69
|281
|$3,630
|T33
|Cyril Bouniol
|-3
|68
|72
|70
|71
|281
|$3,630
|T33
|Rob Oppenheim
|-3
|68
|69
|71
|73
|281
|$3,630
|T38
|Paul Barjon
|-2
|71
|73
|71
|67
|282
|$3,039
|T38
|Jeremy Gandon
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|68
|282
|$3,039
|T38
|Braden Thornberry
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|68
|282
|$3,039
|T38
|Jake Knapp
|-2
|72
|72
|70
|68
|282
|$3,039
|T38
|Brett Stegmaier
|-2
|73
|71
|68
|70
|282
|$3,039
|T38
|Chase Johnson
|-2
|71
|71
|69
|71
|282
|$3,039
|T38
|Andres Gonzales
|-2
|70
|70
|67
|75
|282
|$3,039
|T45
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-1
|74
|69
|71
|69
|283
|$2,760
|T45
|Callum Tarren
|-1
|71
|73
|69
|70
|283
|$2,760
|T47
|Brandon Crick
|E
|71
|73
|73
|67
|284
|$2,626
|T47
|Zecheng Dou
|E
|69
|74
|73
|68
|284
|$2,626
|T47
|Conrad Shindler
|E
|74
|69
|73
|68
|284
|$2,626
|T47
|Brad Brunner
|E
|71
|73
|71
|69
|284
|$2,626
|T47
|John VanDerLaan
|E
|69
|71
|74
|70
|284
|$2,626
|T47
|Rico Hoey
|E
|71
|73
|70
|70
|284
|$2,626
|T53
|James Nicholas
|1
|71
|72
|76
|66
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Kevin Stadler
|1
|72
|70
|75
|68
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Stephan Jaeger
|1
|71
|73
|72
|69
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Zach Caldwell
|1
|73
|71
|72
|69
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Nicholas Lindheim
|1
|71
|73
|71
|70
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (a)
|1
|72
|71
|70
|72
|285
|--
|T53
|Kyle Reifers
|1
|71
|73
|69
|72
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Alex Prugh
|1
|72
|72
|69
|72
|285
|$2,502
|T53
|Brian Campbell
|1
|70
|74
|69
|72
|285
|$2,502
|T62
|Scott Stevens
|2
|72
|72
|73
|69
|286
|$2,430
|T62
|Chase Wright
|2
|71
|73
|72
|70
|286
|$2,430
|T62
|Steve LeBrun
|2
|69
|71
|75
|71
|286
|$2,430
|T62
|Trevor Cone
|2
|73
|71
|70
|72
|286
|$2,430
|T66
|Aaron Baddeley
|3
|75
|69
|74
|69
|287
|$2,388
|T66
|Andy Pope
|3
|70
|69
|73
|75
|287
|$2,388
|T66
|Steve Lewton
|3
|70
|74
|68
|75
|287
|$2,388
|T69
|Trey Mullinax
|4
|70
|73
|76
|69
|288
|$2,340
|T69
|Lorens Chan
|4
|68
|74
|76
|70
|288
|$2,340
|T69
|Scott Gutschewski
|4
|73
|71
|72
|72
|288
|$2,340
|T69
|Brett Drewitt
|4
|69
|70
|76
|73
|288
|$2,340
|T69
|Augusto Núñez
|4
|73
|70
|72
|73
|288
|$2,340
|T74
|Nathan Stamey
|7
|69
|75
|76
|71
|291
|$2,298
|T74
|Rodrigo Lee
|7
|68
|74
|77
|72
|291
|$2,298