2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Young, who earned his second-consecutive Korn Ferry Tour win at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.

Young cruised to a five-shot win for back-to-back wins on the Tour, locking up his PGA Tour card with a final total of 18-under 266.

Adam Svensson, already a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, finished in second place.

Taylor Dickson finished alone in third, a shot behind Svensson.

Young won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Evans Scholars Invitational recap notes

Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 144 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C.

2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

