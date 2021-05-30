2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

05/30/2021 at 7:10 pm
The 2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Young, who earned his second-consecutive Korn Ferry Tour win at The Glen Club in Glenview, Ill.

Young cruised to a five-shot win for back-to-back wins on the Tour, locking up his PGA Tour card with a final total of 18-under 266.

Adam Svensson, already a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, finished in second place.

Taylor Dickson finished alone in third, a shot behind Svensson.

Young won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Evans Scholars Invitational recap notes

Young earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 144 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh, N.C.

2021 Evans Scholars Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Young -18 64 68 67 67 266 $108,000
2 Adam Svensson -13 65 69 70 67 271 $54,000
3 Taylor Dickson -12 66 74 68 64 272 $36,000
4 Ollie Schniederjans -10 71 69 72 62 274 $27,000
T5 George Cunningham -9 69 74 66 66 275 $20,900
T5 Patrick Flavin -9 69 69 68 69 275 $20,900
T5 Nick Hardy -9 64 69 70 72 275 $20,900
T8 Taylor Pendrith -8 69 70 69 68 276 $17,100
T8 Tom Whitney -8 67 71 70 68 276 $17,100
T10 Stuart Macdonald -7 68 72 72 65 277 $14,745
T10 Mito Pereira -7 69 73 68 67 277 $14,745
T12 Greg Yates -6 71 72 72 63 278 $11,250
T12 T.J. Vogel -6 68 75 70 65 278 $11,250
T12 Brian Richey -6 73 68 70 67 278 $11,250
T12 Whee Kim -6 71 70 69 68 278 $11,250
T12 David Lipsky -6 71 70 69 68 278 $11,250
T12 Vince India -6 67 73 68 70 278 $11,250
T18 Hayden Buckley -5 74 70 70 65 279 $7,605
T18 Kevin Roy -5 72 71 70 66 279 $7,605
T18 Jonathan Randolph -5 71 67 71 70 279 $7,605
T18 Luke Guthrie -5 70 70 68 71 279 $7,605
T18 Tag Ridings -5 68 73 66 72 279 $7,605
T18 Chandler Blanchet -5 73 68 66 72 279 $7,605
T24 Robby Ormand -4 71 71 73 65 280 $4,739
T24 Taylor Moore -4 69 74 72 65 280 $4,739
T24 Curtis Thompson -4 73 70 71 66 280 $4,739
T24 Chris Naegel -4 69 70 73 68 280 $4,739
T24 Taylor Montgomery -4 73 71 68 68 280 $4,739
T24 Davis Riley -4 73 71 68 68 280 $4,739
T24 Ben Silverman -4 69 72 70 69 280 $4,739
T24 Patrick Fishburn -4 68 73 70 69 280 $4,739
T24 J.T. Griffin -4 69 71 70 70 280 $4,739
T33 Andre Metzger -3 73 71 73 64 281 $3,630
T33 Brad Hopfinger -3 71 70 71 69 281 $3,630
T33 Anders Albertson -3 71 73 68 69 281 $3,630
T33 Cyril Bouniol -3 68 72 70 71 281 $3,630
T33 Rob Oppenheim -3 68 69 71 73 281 $3,630
T38 Paul Barjon -2 71 73 71 67 282 $3,039
T38 Jeremy Gandon -2 68 74 72 68 282 $3,039
T38 Braden Thornberry -2 73 71 70 68 282 $3,039
T38 Jake Knapp -2 72 72 70 68 282 $3,039
T38 Brett Stegmaier -2 73 71 68 70 282 $3,039
T38 Chase Johnson -2 71 71 69 71 282 $3,039
T38 Andres Gonzales -2 70 70 67 75 282 $3,039
T45 Tyrone Van Aswegen -1 74 69 71 69 283 $2,760
T45 Callum Tarren -1 71 73 69 70 283 $2,760
T47 Brandon Crick E 71 73 73 67 284 $2,626
T47 Zecheng Dou E 69 74 73 68 284 $2,626
T47 Conrad Shindler E 74 69 73 68 284 $2,626
T47 Brad Brunner E 71 73 71 69 284 $2,626
T47 John VanDerLaan E 69 71 74 70 284 $2,626
T47 Rico Hoey E 71 73 70 70 284 $2,626
T53 James Nicholas 1 71 72 76 66 285 $2,502
T53 Kevin Stadler 1 72 70 75 68 285 $2,502
T53 Stephan Jaeger 1 71 73 72 69 285 $2,502
T53 Zach Caldwell 1 73 71 72 69 285 $2,502
T53 Nicholas Lindheim 1 71 73 71 70 285 $2,502
T53 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (a) 1 72 71 70 72 285 --
T53 Kyle Reifers 1 71 73 69 72 285 $2,502
T53 Alex Prugh 1 72 72 69 72 285 $2,502
T53 Brian Campbell 1 70 74 69 72 285 $2,502
T62 Scott Stevens 2 72 72 73 69 286 $2,430
T62 Chase Wright 2 71 73 72 70 286 $2,430
T62 Steve LeBrun 2 69 71 75 71 286 $2,430
T62 Trevor Cone 2 73 71 70 72 286 $2,430
T66 Aaron Baddeley 3 75 69 74 69 287 $2,388
T66 Andy Pope 3 70 69 73 75 287 $2,388
T66 Steve Lewton 3 70 74 68 75 287 $2,388
T69 Trey Mullinax 4 70 73 76 69 288 $2,340
T69 Lorens Chan 4 68 74 76 70 288 $2,340
T69 Scott Gutschewski 4 73 71 72 72 288 $2,340
T69 Brett Drewitt 4 69 70 76 73 288 $2,340
T69 Augusto Núñez 4 73 70 72 73 288 $2,340
T74 Nathan Stamey 7 69 75 76 71 291 $2,298
T74 Rodrigo Lee 7 68 74 77 72 291 $2,298

