PXG expands Battle Ready Collection with Closer and Spitfire putters
05/26/2021 at 7:05 pm
Golf News Net


PXG is expanding its Battle Ready collection of putters, adding two new models -- the Closer and Spitfire -- to the lineup centered around delivering high-moment-of-inertia shapes to help golfers putt more consistently and more confidently.

The Closer is a re-engineered version of the blade-style model first found in the Gen2 putter collection, using aluminum for the bulk of the body with high-density tungsten in the body construction to improve MOI by some 15 percent. With bevels in the heel and toe, the Closer has a golf ball-width cavity and a bold sightline for alignment.

The Spitfire is a blade-style putter with bi-material wings, trying to offer the MOI of a mallet in a blade size with angled geometry. Like the Closer, it has a golf ball-width cavity.

Both models feature the Pyramid face pattern, which is designed to create a consistent roll across the face to get the ball rolling -- instead of skidding -- sooner and stopping with more consistent rollout.

Like with the whole collection, golfers have four hosel choices: Plumber's Neck, Double Bend, Heel Shafted, and Armlock. Each has its own weighting, with Precision Weighting Technology kits to dial in preferred clubhead weight.

The Darkness Insignia – a skull with the number 26 and a nod to Parsons' service in the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War -- features prominently on the putters.

The Battle Ready Closer and Spitfire Putters retail for $525 and are available through PXG fitters and the PXG website.

