2021 Made in Himmerland betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Made in Himmerland betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Himmerland Golf Resort in Denmark.

The betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Bernd Wiesberger is sitting on 18-to-1.

Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard and Thorbjorn Olesen sit on 25-to-1 before the lone European Tour event in Denmark.

2021 Made in Himmerland tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Made in Himmerland, which was formerly known as the Made in Denmark. This has long been a well-supported event, but with Covid protocols, this is going to have a different feel this year. The venue can be quite subject to wind and have a variety of playing conditions.

