2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

The betting favorites this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Hyo Joo Kim is 12-to-1, along with Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim.

Brooke Henderson and So Yeon Ryu are both 14-to-1.

2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA is hosting a match play event for the first time in a long time, with Las Vegas and MGM-owned Shadow Creek hosting this new event. The format features pool play which leads into a single elimination event, making it difficult to predict and even more difficult on which to bet.

2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play betting odds: Outright winner