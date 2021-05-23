2021 Pure Silk Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Pure Silk Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Wei-Ling Hsu, who picked up her first-career LPGA win at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va.

In the final round, Hsu shot 3-under 68 to beat Moriya Jutanuagarn by two shots on 13-under 271.

Jessica Korda, who was seeking her second win of the season, finished in solo third on 10-under total. Sarah Kemp was solo fourth.

Hsu won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,300,000 purse.



Pure Silk Championship recap notes

Hsu picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle after a seven-year wait.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 3-over 145 or better, with 81 players finishing the tournament.

2021 Pure Silk Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details