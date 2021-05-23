2021 Pure Silk Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Pure Silk Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Pure Silk Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Wei-Ling Hsu, who picked up her first-career LPGA win at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va.

In the final round, Hsu shot 3-under 68 to beat Moriya Jutanuagarn by two shots on 13-under 271.

Jessica Korda, who was seeking her second win of the season, finished in solo third on 10-under total. Sarah Kemp was solo fourth.

Hsu won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,300,000 purse.

Pure Silk Championship recap notes

Hsu picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle after a seven-year wait.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 3-over 145 or better, with 81 players finishing the tournament.

2021 Pure Silk Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Wei-Ling Hsu -13 66 72 65 68 271 $195,000
2 Moriya Jutanugarn -11 71 67 65 70 273 $117,862
3 Jessica Korda -10 70 67 67 70 274 $85,500
4 Sarah Kemp -9 69 67 69 70 275 $66,141
T5 Wichanee Meechai -8 70 68 69 69 276 $48,397
T5 Lizette Salas -8 73 68 64 71 276 $48,397
T7 Sei Young Kim -7 67 71 70 69 277 $32,372
T7 Elizabeth Szokol -7 68 72 67 70 277 $32,372
T7 Lauren Stephenson -7 71 68 67 71 277 $32,372
T10 Brooke M. Henderson -6 70 70 71 67 278 $24,305
T10 Mina Harigae -6 69 72 69 68 278 $24,305
T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -6 71 69 68 70 278 $24,305
T13 Albane Valenzuela -5 71 70 70 68 279 $20,520
T13 Ally Ewing -5 73 68 69 69 279 $20,520
15 Kristy McPherson -4 69 74 69 68 280 $18,713
T16 Pornanong Phatlum -3 74 71 69 67 281 $14,985
T16 Muni He -3 71 74 67 69 281 $14,985
T16 Megan Khang -3 68 71 73 69 281 $14,985
T16 Haeji Kang -3 70 68 73 70 281 $14,985
T16 Ana Belac -3 70 67 74 70 281 $14,985
T16 Anne van Dam -3 71 69 70 71 281 $14,985
T16 Perrine Delacour -3 70 71 67 73 281 $14,985
T16 Ruixin Liu -3 67 73 67 74 281 $14,985
T16 Ryann O'Toole -3 68 72 66 75 281 $14,985
T25 Nelly Korda -2 70 70 76 66 282 $11,207
T25 Marissa Steen -2 70 72 71 69 282 $11,207
T25 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2 69 72 71 70 282 $11,207
T25 Katherine Kirk -2 69 70 72 71 282 $11,207
T25 Luna Sobron Galmes -2 67 73 70 72 282 $11,207
T25 Giulia Molinaro -2 73 70 63 76 282 $11,207
T31 Na Yeon Choi -1 71 74 72 66 283 $8,469
T31 Brianna Do -1 75 70 70 68 283 $8,469
T31 Dottie Ardina -1 72 73 68 70 283 $8,469
T31 Alena Sharp -1 72 73 67 71 283 $8,469
T31 Min Lee -1 69 71 72 71 283 $8,469
T31 Lindy Duncan -1 72 69 69 73 283 $8,469
T31 Stacy Lewis -1 68 69 73 73 283 $8,469
T31 Hinako Shibuno -1 70 75 64 74 283 $8,469
T39 Lexi Thompson E 73 72 70 69 284 $5,980
T39 Mo Martin E 71 72 71 70 284 $5,980
T39 Ssu-Chia Cheng E 72 70 70 72 284 $5,980
T39 Min Seo Kwak E 70 70 72 72 284 $5,980
T39 Bianca Pagdanganan E 73 71 67 73 284 $5,980
T39 Jennifer Chang E 72 70 69 73 284 $5,980
T39 Jiwon Jeon E 67 73 71 73 284 $5,980
T39 Jenny Coleman E 72 70 68 74 284 $5,980
T39 Lindsey Weaver E 73 69 66 76 284 $5,980
T48 Kyung Kim 1 74 70 73 68 285 $4,556
T48 Pernilla Lindberg 1 71 73 71 70 285 $4,556
T48 Austin Ernst 1 72 70 73 70 285 $4,556
T48 Jasmine Suwannapura 1 69 74 67 75 285 $4,556
T48 Stephanie Meadow 1 72 69 68 76 285 $4,556
T53 Andrea Lee 2 70 73 75 68 286 $3,568
T53 Paula Reto 2 73 72 72 69 286 $3,568
T53 Caroline Inglis 2 69 74 73 70 286 $3,568
T53 Louise Ridderstrom 2 69 72 74 71 286 $3,568
T53 Lauren Coughlin 2 70 74 70 72 286 $3,568
T53 Janie Jackson 2 73 70 71 72 286 $3,568
T53 Sarah Jane Smith 2 70 73 71 72 286 $3,568
T53 Lee Lopez 2 75 68 70 73 286 $3,568
T53 Dana Finkelstein 2 71 72 70 73 286 $3,568
T53 Jennifer Song 2 70 69 70 77 286 $3,568
T63 Maia Schechter 3 72 72 74 69 287 $2,872
T63 Matilda Castren 3 74 70 72 71 287 $2,872
T63 Dani Holmqvist 3 69 72 75 71 287 $2,872
T63 Amy Olson 3 69 72 75 71 287 $2,872
T63 Gemma Dryburgh 3 73 72 67 75 287 $2,872
T63 Nicole Broch Larsen 3 70 72 70 75 287 $2,872
T69 Jaye Marie Green 4 73 71 76 68 288 $2,614
T69 Jane Park 4 74 71 72 71 288 $2,614
T71 Jacqui Concolino 5 72 71 75 71 289 $2,517
T71 Brittany Lang 5 70 72 70 77 289 $2,517
T71 Vicky Hurst 5 71 69 72 77 289 $2,517
T74 Tiffany Joh 6 68 77 74 71 290 $2,362
T74 Kendall Dye 6 73 72 72 73 290 $2,362
T74 Kelly Tan 6 67 77 72 74 290 $2,362
T74 Katelyn Dambaugh 6 69 73 74 74 290 $2,362
T74 Emma Talley 6 71 69 76 74 290 $2,362
T74 Brittany Altomare 6 70 74 71 75 290 $2,362
T74 Daniela Darquea 6 70 74 70 76 290 $2,362
81 Lauren Kim 7 73 72 75 71 291 $2,243

