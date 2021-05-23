2021 Pure Silk Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Pure Silk Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Wei-Ling Hsu, who picked up her first-career LPGA win at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va.
In the final round, Hsu shot 3-under 68 to beat Moriya Jutanuagarn by two shots on 13-under 271.
Jessica Korda, who was seeking her second win of the season, finished in solo third on 10-under total. Sarah Kemp was solo fourth.
Hsu won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,300,000 purse.
Pure Silk Championship recap notes
Hsu picks up the win in the 10th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle after a seven-year wait.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 3-over 145 or better, with 81 players finishing the tournament.
2021 Pure Silk Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-13
|66
|72
|65
|68
|271
|$195,000
|2
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-11
|71
|67
|65
|70
|273
|$117,862
|3
|Jessica Korda
|-10
|70
|67
|67
|70
|274
|$85,500
|4
|Sarah Kemp
|-9
|69
|67
|69
|70
|275
|$66,141
|T5
|Wichanee Meechai
|-8
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$48,397
|T5
|Lizette Salas
|-8
|73
|68
|64
|71
|276
|$48,397
|T7
|Sei Young Kim
|-7
|67
|71
|70
|69
|277
|$32,372
|T7
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-7
|68
|72
|67
|70
|277
|$32,372
|T7
|Lauren Stephenson
|-7
|71
|68
|67
|71
|277
|$32,372
|T10
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-6
|70
|70
|71
|67
|278
|$24,305
|T10
|Mina Harigae
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|68
|278
|$24,305
|T10
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-6
|71
|69
|68
|70
|278
|$24,305
|T13
|Albane Valenzuela
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|$20,520
|T13
|Ally Ewing
|-5
|73
|68
|69
|69
|279
|$20,520
|15
|Kristy McPherson
|-4
|69
|74
|69
|68
|280
|$18,713
|T16
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-3
|74
|71
|69
|67
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Muni He
|-3
|71
|74
|67
|69
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Megan Khang
|-3
|68
|71
|73
|69
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Haeji Kang
|-3
|70
|68
|73
|70
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Ana Belac
|-3
|70
|67
|74
|70
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Anne van Dam
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|71
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Perrine Delacour
|-3
|70
|71
|67
|73
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Ruixin Liu
|-3
|67
|73
|67
|74
|281
|$14,985
|T16
|Ryann O'Toole
|-3
|68
|72
|66
|75
|281
|$14,985
|T25
|Nelly Korda
|-2
|70
|70
|76
|66
|282
|$11,207
|T25
|Marissa Steen
|-2
|70
|72
|71
|69
|282
|$11,207
|T25
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-2
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|$11,207
|T25
|Katherine Kirk
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$11,207
|T25
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|-2
|67
|73
|70
|72
|282
|$11,207
|T25
|Giulia Molinaro
|-2
|73
|70
|63
|76
|282
|$11,207
|T31
|Na Yeon Choi
|-1
|71
|74
|72
|66
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Brianna Do
|-1
|75
|70
|70
|68
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Dottie Ardina
|-1
|72
|73
|68
|70
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Alena Sharp
|-1
|72
|73
|67
|71
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Min Lee
|-1
|69
|71
|72
|71
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Lindy Duncan
|-1
|72
|69
|69
|73
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Stacy Lewis
|-1
|68
|69
|73
|73
|283
|$8,469
|T31
|Hinako Shibuno
|-1
|70
|75
|64
|74
|283
|$8,469
|T39
|Lexi Thompson
|E
|73
|72
|70
|69
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Mo Martin
|E
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|E
|72
|70
|70
|72
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Min Seo Kwak
|E
|70
|70
|72
|72
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|E
|73
|71
|67
|73
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Jennifer Chang
|E
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Jiwon Jeon
|E
|67
|73
|71
|73
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Jenny Coleman
|E
|72
|70
|68
|74
|284
|$5,980
|T39
|Lindsey Weaver
|E
|73
|69
|66
|76
|284
|$5,980
|T48
|Kyung Kim
|1
|74
|70
|73
|68
|285
|$4,556
|T48
|Pernilla Lindberg
|1
|71
|73
|71
|70
|285
|$4,556
|T48
|Austin Ernst
|1
|72
|70
|73
|70
|285
|$4,556
|T48
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|1
|69
|74
|67
|75
|285
|$4,556
|T48
|Stephanie Meadow
|1
|72
|69
|68
|76
|285
|$4,556
|T53
|Andrea Lee
|2
|70
|73
|75
|68
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Paula Reto
|2
|73
|72
|72
|69
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Caroline Inglis
|2
|69
|74
|73
|70
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Louise Ridderstrom
|2
|69
|72
|74
|71
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Lauren Coughlin
|2
|70
|74
|70
|72
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Janie Jackson
|2
|73
|70
|71
|72
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Sarah Jane Smith
|2
|70
|73
|71
|72
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Lee Lopez
|2
|75
|68
|70
|73
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Dana Finkelstein
|2
|71
|72
|70
|73
|286
|$3,568
|T53
|Jennifer Song
|2
|70
|69
|70
|77
|286
|$3,568
|T63
|Maia Schechter
|3
|72
|72
|74
|69
|287
|$2,872
|T63
|Matilda Castren
|3
|74
|70
|72
|71
|287
|$2,872
|T63
|Dani Holmqvist
|3
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|$2,872
|T63
|Amy Olson
|3
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|$2,872
|T63
|Gemma Dryburgh
|3
|73
|72
|67
|75
|287
|$2,872
|T63
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|3
|70
|72
|70
|75
|287
|$2,872
|T69
|Jaye Marie Green
|4
|73
|71
|76
|68
|288
|$2,614
|T69
|Jane Park
|4
|74
|71
|72
|71
|288
|$2,614
|T71
|Jacqui Concolino
|5
|72
|71
|75
|71
|289
|$2,517
|T71
|Brittany Lang
|5
|70
|72
|70
|77
|289
|$2,517
|T71
|Vicky Hurst
|5
|71
|69
|72
|77
|289
|$2,517
|T74
|Tiffany Joh
|6
|68
|77
|74
|71
|290
|$2,362
|T74
|Kendall Dye
|6
|73
|72
|72
|73
|290
|$2,362
|T74
|Kelly Tan
|6
|67
|77
|72
|74
|290
|$2,362
|T74
|Katelyn Dambaugh
|6
|69
|73
|74
|74
|290
|$2,362
|T74
|Emma Talley
|6
|71
|69
|76
|74
|290
|$2,362
|T74
|Brittany Altomare
|6
|70
|74
|71
|75
|290
|$2,362
|T74
|Daniela Darquea
|6
|70
|74
|70
|76
|290
|$2,362
|81
|Lauren Kim
|7
|73
|72
|75
|71
|291
|$2,243