Jordan Spieth's Under Armour shirt on Wednesday at the 2021 PGA Championship is turning heads
Fashion PGA Championship PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour shirt on Wednesday at the 2021 PGA Championship is turning heads

05/19/2021 at 12:13 pm
Golf News Net


On a treasure map, X marks the spot. On Wednesday at Kiawah Island and the 2021 PGA Championship, UA marks the Spieth.

In the final day of practice rounds before the second men's major of the calendar year, Jordan Spieth was seen on the Ocean Course wearing an Under Armour golf shirt that has caught the attention of spectators on-site and watching at home.

The Under Armour golf shirt Jordan Spieth is wearing features an enormous Under Armour logo, with the intertwined U and A, on Spieth's back. So far, it has generally been received negatively.

Of course, the first thought is that the Under Armour logo looked like an X, and that meant he looked like he was either a walking treasure map or quite literally had a target on his back.

Spieth is trying to win a fourth-career major championship this week at the PGA Championship, and he would become the sixth male golfer in major championship history to complete the career Grand Slam were he to do it. He's among the favorites this week, coming off his Valero Texas Open win, as well third-place showing in the Masters and ninth-place effort at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At a minimum, golf fans will be curious now what Jordan Spieth will be wearing the rest of the week at Kiawah Island.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!