Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour shirt on Wednesday at the 2021 PGA Championship is turning heads

On a treasure map, X marks the spot. On Wednesday at Kiawah Island and the 2021 PGA Championship, UA marks the Spieth.

In the final day of practice rounds before the second men's major of the calendar year, Jordan Spieth was seen on the Ocean Course wearing an Under Armour golf shirt that has caught the attention of spectators on-site and watching at home.

The Under Armour golf shirt Jordan Spieth is wearing features an enormous Under Armour logo, with the intertwined U and A, on Spieth's back. So far, it has generally been received negatively.

Caddie: “Spieth has an X on his back.” Me: “Yeah, seems like the guy to beat.” Caddie: “No, he literally has an X on his back.” pic.twitter.com/h6ZxS8Uukt — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) May 19, 2021

Of course, the first thought is that the Under Armour logo looked like an X, and that meant he looked like he was either a walking treasure map or quite literally had a target on his back.

Spieth is trying to win a fourth-career major championship this week at the PGA Championship, and he would become the sixth male golfer in major championship history to complete the career Grand Slam were he to do it. He's among the favorites this week, coming off his Valero Texas Open win, as well third-place showing in the Masters and ninth-place effort at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At a minimum, golf fans will be curious now what Jordan Spieth will be wearing the rest of the week at Kiawah Island.