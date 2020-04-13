Which active men’s golfers can complete the career Grand Slam?

With Jordan Spieth's victory at the 2017 British Open Championship, he now has three legs of the career Grand Slam in golf (2015 Masters, 2015 US Open, 2017 British Open Championship), making him one of the youngest golfers in history to three majors and three legs of the Grand Slam.

Spieth now is able to complete the career Grand Slam with a win in the PGA Championship, which is played in 2017 from Aug. 6-9 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., and is typically the home of the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour.

Spieth is now the third active golfer who can complete the career Grand Slam. The other two are Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

Rory McIlroy needs to win the Masters to take the career Grand Slam after winning the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship and 2014 British Open Championship.

Phil Mickelson needs to win the US Open to take the career Grand Slam after winning the 2004 Masters, 2005 PGA Championship and 2013 British Open Championship.

Only five golfers have ever captured the career Grand Slam: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Golfers to complete the career Grand Slam

Events reflect first career Grand Slam

Tiger Woods: 1997 Masters, 2000 US Open, 2000 Open Championship, 2000 PGA Championship

Jack Nicklaus: 1962 US Open, 1963 Masters, 1963 PGA Championship, 1966 Open Championship

Gary Player: 1959 Open Championship, 1961 Masters, 1962 PGA Championship, 1965 US Open

Ben Hogan: 1946 PGA Championship, 1948 US Open, 1951 Masters, 1953 Open Championship

Gene Sarazen: 1922 US Open, 1922 PGA Championship, 1932 Open Championship, 1935 Masters