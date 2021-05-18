Ranking LPGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2021

The LPGA Tour has 33 official tournaments on its 2021 schedule, with prize money totaling $73,925,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in January to the end of the season with the culmination of the Race to the CME Globe at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in LPGA Tour events range from $1.175 million to $5 million in 2021. The smallest purse belongs to a new event in Northern Ireland, with a purse of $1.175 million. The largest purse belongs to the U.S. Women's Open, which saw its purse increased to $5.5 million and remains there in 2021.

There are purses of every size in between. All five majors have a purse greater than $3 million, and 11 other non-major tournaments have a purse of at least $2 million.

Take a look at the full list of LPGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2021 LPGA Tour purses, ranked from biggest to smallest

Click header to sort