Ranking LPGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2021

05/18/2021 at 4:15 pm
The LPGA Tour has 33 official tournaments on its 2021 schedule, with prize money totaling $73,925,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in January to the end of the season with the culmination of the Race to the CME Globe at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in LPGA Tour events range from $1.175 million to $5 million in 2021. The smallest purse belongs to a new event in Northern Ireland, with a purse of $1.175 million. The largest purse belongs to the U.S. Women's Open, which saw its purse increased to $5.5 million and remains there in 2021.

There are purses of every size in between. All five majors have a purse greater than $3 million, and 11 other non-major tournaments have a purse of at least $2 million.

Take a look at the full list of LPGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2021 LPGA Tour purses, ranked from biggest to smallest

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
06/06/21 U.S. Women's Open $5,500,000 $1,000,000
11/21/21 CME Group Tour Championship $5,000,000 $1,500,000
08/23/21 AIG Women's Open $4,500,000 $675,000
06/27/21 KPMG Women's PGA Championship $4,300,000 $774,000
07/25/21 The Evian Championship $4,100,000 $615,000
04/17/21 ANA Inspiration $3,100,000 $465,000
08/29/21 CP Women's Open $2,350,000 $352,500
06/20/21 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give $2,300,000 $345,000
07/17/21 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational $2,300,000 $345,000
09/26/21 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship $2,300,000 $345,000
10/31/21 Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA $2,200,000 $330,000
10/17/21 Buick LPGA Shanghai $2,100,000 $315,000
02/28/21 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio $2,000,000 $300,000
04/04/21 Lotte Championship $2,000,000 $300,000
07/11/21 Marathon LPGA Classic $2,000,000 $300,000
10/24/21 BMW Ladies Championship $2,000,000 $300,000
03/28/21 Kia Classic $1,800,000 $270,000
06/13/21 LPGA Mediheal Championship $1,800,000 $270,000
10/03/21 ShopRite LPGA Classic $1,750,000 $262,500
11/14/21 Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging $1,750,000 $262,500
05/02/21 HSBC Women's World Championship $1,600,000 $240,000
05/09/21 Honda LPGA Thailand $1,600,000 $240,000
03/07/21 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala $1,500,000 $225,000
04/25/21 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open $1,500,000 $225,000
05/30/21 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play $1,500,000 $225,000
07/04/21 Volunteers of America Classic $1,500,000 $225,000
08/15/21 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open $1,500,000 $225,000
10/10/21 Founders Cup $1,500,000 $225,000
11/07/21 TOTO Japan Classic $1,500,000 $225,000
09/19/21 Cambia Portland Classic $1,400,000 $210,000
05/23/21 Pure Silk Championship $1,300,000 $195,000
01/24/21 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions $1,200,000 $180,000
08/01/21 ISPS Handa World Invitational $1,175,000 $176,250

