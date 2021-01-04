2021 LPGA Tour schedule boasts 34 events, record $76 million in prize money

The 2021 LPGA Tour schedule has been released, and the 34-event docket boasts $76.45 million in prize money, an all-time record.

The new schedule, released Dec. 18, featured the return of many tournaments that were canceled last year and a number of purse increases.

New events

The 34-event tally includes the Solheim Cup, which is played every two years. The women's Olympic golf tournament is on the schedule, but there is a break for it. New events on the schedule include:

The Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala will be played March 4-7 to cover some of the gap from the early Australia-Asian swing being canceled

A new match-play event to be played from May 26-30 at a location to be announced

A new stroke-play event that will be jointly sanctioned with the European Tour and Ladies European Tour in July

Purse increases

Two tournaments which shared the honor of having the largest purse on the LPGA will still be the two biggest purses in 2020. The USGA has not announced the purse for the 2020 US Women's Open, conducted by the USGA and played in Houston this year, but they have confirmed to the LPGA the minimum purse is $5.5 million. The CME Group Tour Championship will also have a $5 million purse, with a smaller 60-player field all having a chance to win the Race to the CME Globe and an enhanced $1.5 million first-place prize that goes to the winner of the tournament.

The purse will increase for several events, with a number of them remaining the same, which is key in this pandemic.

2020 LPGA Tour schedule