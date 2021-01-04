2021 LPGA Tour schedule boasts 34 events, record $76 million in prize money

The 2021 LPGA Tour schedule has been released, and the 34-event docket boasts $76.45 million in prize money, an all-time record.
The new schedule, released Dec. 18, featured the return of many tournaments that were canceled last year and a number of purse increases.
New events
The 34-event tally includes the Solheim Cup, which is played every two years. The women's Olympic golf tournament is on the schedule, but there is a break for it. New events on the schedule include:
- The Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala will be played March 4-7 to cover some of the gap from the early Australia-Asian swing being canceled
- A new match-play event to be played from May 26-30 at a location to be announced
- A new stroke-play event that will be jointly sanctioned with the European Tour and Ladies European Tour in July
Purse increases
Two tournaments which shared the honor of having the largest purse on the LPGA will still be the two biggest purses in 2020. The USGA has not announced the purse for the 2020 US Women's Open, conducted by the USGA and played in Houston this year, but they have confirmed to the LPGA the minimum purse is $5.5 million. The CME Group Tour Championship will also have a $5 million purse, with a smaller 60-player field all having a chance to win the Race to the CME Globe and an enhanced $1.5 million first-place prize that goes to the winner of the tournament.
The purse will increase for several events, with a number of them remaining the same, which is key in this pandemic.
2020 LPGA Tour schedule
- Jan. 21-24: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Four Seasons Orlando, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., $1,200,000
- Feb. 25-28: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, TBD, Fla., $2,000,000
- March 4-7: LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala, Golden Ocala Golf & EC, Ocala, Fla., $1,500,000
- March 25-28: Kia Classic, Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, Calif., $1,800,000
- April 1-4: Lotte Championship, Ko Olina GC, Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii, $2,000,000
- April 14-17: ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills C.C., Rancho Mirage, California, $3,100,000
- April 22-25: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, Calif., $1,500,000
- April 29 - May 2: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa C.C., Singapore, $1,600,000
- May 6-9: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Chonburi, Thailand, $1,600,000
- March 13-16: Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, China, $2,100,000
- May 20-23: Pure Silk Championship, Kingsmill Resort, Williamsburg, Virginia, $1,300,000
- May 26-30: TBD Match Play Event, TBA, $1,500,000
- June 3-6: U.S. Women's Open, The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif., $5,500,000
- June 10-13: LPGA Mediheal Championship, Lake Merced G.C., San Francisco, California, $1,800,000
- June 17-20: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan, $2,300,000
- June 24-27: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, Ga., $4,300,000
- July 1-4: Volunteers of America Classic, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, $1,500,000
- July 8-11: Marathon LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $2,000,000
- July 14-17: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan, $2,300,000
- July 22-25: The Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $4,100,000
- July 29 - Aug. 1: New Stroke Play Event TBA
- Aug. 12-15: Ladies Scottish Open, TBA, Scotland, $1,500,000
- Aug. 20-23: AIG Women's Open, Carnoustie Golf Links, Carnoustie, Scotland, $4,500,000
- Aug. 26-29: CP Women's Open, Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, $2,350,000
- Sept. 4-6: Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
- Sept. 16-19: Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater C.C., Portland, Oregon, $1,400,000
- Sept. 24-26: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle C.C., Rogers, Arkansas, $2,300,000
- Oct. 1-3: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and G.C., Galloway, New Jersey, $1,750,000
- Oct. 7-10: Founders Cup, Mountain Ridge C.C., West Caldwell, New Jersey, $1,500,000
- Oct. 21-24: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2,100,000
- Oct. 28-31: BMW Ladies Championship, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, $2,000,000
- Oct. 28-31: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf and Country Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan, $2,200,000
- Nov.4-7: TOTO Japan Classic, Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan, $1,500,000
- Nov. 11-14: Pelican Women's Championship presented by DEX Imaging, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla., $1,750,000
- Nov. 18-21: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $5,000,000