Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2020-2021
05/17/2021 at 9:54 am
The PGA Tour has 48 official tournaments on its 2020-2021 schedule, with prize money totaling $408,000,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3 million to $15 million in 2020-21. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $15 million purse.

The U.S. Open, which saw its purse increased from $10 million in 2016 to $12 million in 2017 and remains there in 2021. It has the largest purse of the four major championships.

There are purses of every size in between. The four World Golf Championships events have the same purse of $10.5 million. However, the WGCs pay the winner 17 percent of the purse compared to the normal 18 percent.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the same distinction of the next-best class of purses at $9.3 million.

The three FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $9.5 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $46 million for the 30 qualifying players.

Only five tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2021 PGA Tour purses, ranked from biggest to smallest

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
09/05/21 Tour Championship $46,000,000 $15,000,000
03/14/21 The Players Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
06/20/21 U.S. Open $12,500,000 $2,250,000
04/11/21 Masters Tournament $11,500,000 $2,070,000
05/23/21 PGA Championship $11,000,000 $1,980,000
07/18/21 The Open Championship $10,750,000 $1,935,000
02/28/21 WGC-Workday Championship at the Concession $10,500,000 $1,785,000
08/08/21 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational $10,500,000 $1,785,000
03/29/21 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $10,500,000 $1,785,000
10/20/21 The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges $9,750,000 $1,750,000
08/29/21 BMW Championship $9,500,000 $1,710,000
08/22/21 The Northern Trust $9,500,000 $1,710,000
03/07/21 Arnold Palmer Invitational $9,300,000 $1,674,000
02/21/21 The Genesis Invitational $9,300,000 $1,674,000
06/06/21 the Memorial Tournament $9,300,000 $1,674,000
05/16/21 AT&T Byron Nelson $8,100,000 $1,458,000
05/09/21 Wells Fargo Championship $8,100,000 $1,458,000
10/25/21 Zozo Championship $8,000,000 $1,440,000
02/14/21 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $7,800,000 $1,404,000
04/04/21 Valero Texas Open $7,700,000 $1,386,000
05/30/21 Charles Schwab Challenge $7,500,000 $1,350,000
01/31/21 Farmers Insurance Open $7,500,000 $1,350,000
07/04/21 Rocket Mortgage Classic $7,500,000 $1,350,000
06/27/21 Travelers Championship $7,400,000 $1,332,000
04/25/21 Zurich Classic of New Orleans $7,400,000 $2,138,600
02/07/21 Waste Management Phoenix Open $7,300,000 $1,314,000
12/06/21 Mayakoba Golf Classic $7,200,000 $1,296,000
04/18/21 RBC Heritage $7,100,000 $1,278,000
10/11/21 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open $7,000,000 $1,260,000
03/21/21 The Honda Classic $7,000,000 $1,260,000
11/08/20 Vivint Houston Open $7,000,000 $1,260,000
05/02/21 Valspar Championship $6,900,000 $1,242,000
01/10/21 Sentry Tournament of Champions $6,700,000 $1,340,000
01/24/21 The American Express $6,700,000 $1,206,000
07/25/21 3M Open $6,600,000 $1,188,000
09/13/21 Safeway Open $6,600,000 $1,188,000
10/04/21 Sanderson Farms Championship $6,600,000 $1,188,000
01/17/21 Sony Open in Hawaii $6,600,000 $1,188,000
11/22/21 The RSM Classic $6,600,000 $1,188,000
06/13/21 Palmetto Championship at Congaree $6,600,000 $1,188,000
08/15/21 Wyndham Championship $6,400,000 $1,116,000
07/11/21 John Deere Classic $6,200,000 $1,116,000
11/03/21 Bermuda Championship $4,000,000 $720,000
09/27/20 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship $4,000,000 $720,000
07/18/21 Barbasol Championship $3,500,000 $630,000
08/08/21 Barracuda Championship $3,500,000 $630,000
03/28/21 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship $3,000,000 $540,000
02/28/21 Puerto Rico Open $3,000,000 $540,000

