Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2020-2021

The PGA Tour has 48 official tournaments on its 2020-2021 schedule, with prize money totaling $408,000,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3 million to $15 million in 2020-21. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $15 million purse.

The U.S. Open, which saw its purse increased from $10 million in 2016 to $12 million in 2017 and remains there in 2021. It has the largest purse of the four major championships.

There are purses of every size in between. The four World Golf Championships events have the same purse of $10.5 million. However, the WGCs pay the winner 17 percent of the purse compared to the normal 18 percent.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the same distinction of the next-best class of purses at $9.3 million.

The three FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $9.5 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $46 million for the 30 qualifying players.

Only five tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2021 PGA Tour purses, ranked from biggest to smallest

