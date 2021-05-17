What are the longest golf courses in major championship history?

Over the years, golf's ruling bodies -- the ones that run major championships -- have lengthened golf courses in response to players hitting the ball farther than ever thanks to improved technology, better fitness and modern agronomy.

That has meant that, on occasion, a major championship -- the U.S. Open or PGA Championship, usually -- sets the record for the longest golf course in major championship history. With the 2021 PGA Championship, that record will be broken again.

The Pete and Alice Dye-designed Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina will host the 2021 PGA Championship and play 200 yards longer than it did when it hosted the 2012 PGA Championship. At 7,876 yards on the scorecard, it's the longest course in major championship history.

Erin Hills in Wisconsin played close to 7,800 yards for the 2017 US Open, making it, at the time, the longest golf course in major championship history.

Longest golf courses in major championship history

7,876 yards -- Kiawah Island (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, S.C., 2021 PGA Championship 7,741 yards -- Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis., 2017 U.S. Open 7,695 yards -- Chambers Bay (2nd round), University Place, Wash., 2015 U.S. Open 7,676 yards -- Kiawah Island (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, S.C., 2012 PGA Championship 7,674 yards -- Hazeltine National, Chaska, Minn., 2009 PGA Championship 7,637 yards -- Chambers Bay (3rd round), University Place, Wash., 2015 U.S. Open 7,603 yards -- Torrey Pines G.C. (South Course), La Jolla, Calif., 2008 U.S. Open 7,600 yards -- Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C., 2017 PGA Championship 7,561 yards -- Medinah No. 3, Medinah, Ill., 2006 PGA Championship

You'll notice that 2015 U.S. Open host Chambers Bay was on there twice. The USGA actually measures its course lengths by round, giving more info than the typical official scorecard for majors. However, the course had a different configuration where Chambers Bay could have the first hole as a par 5 and the 18th as a par 4, or vice versa, so it's worth noting here.

So, how long is Masters host Augusta National? It plays 7,495 yards, so well short of the all-time longest major championship courses. The longest venue in the Open Championship rotation is Carnoustie, with a scorecard championship length of 7,421 yards.