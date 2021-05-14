Most weeks on the PGA Tour, a field of 120, 132, 144 or 156 players (depending on the event size) tee it up on Thursday and play two rounds before there's a cut made to the top 65 and ties, per the PGA Tour's cut rule.
However, there are a number of weeks on the PGA Tour schedule in which there is a tournament that does not have a cut. These are tournaments reserved for the best players in the world or the top players in the FedEx Cup standings, rewarding them for their superior play with free money and FedEx Cup points.
So, which PGA Tour events have no cut? Let's take a look.
PGA Tour events with no cut
- Tournament of Champions -- The Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii is played each January and reserved from players who have won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event since the last Tournament of Champions. With such a small field (under 40, usually), there's no reason to have a cut. It's an atta-boy for a great accomplishment.
- WGC-Mexico Championship -- All four World Golf Championships events have no cut, including this one which replaced the former WGC at Trump Doral in Florida. The field brings in the top 50 from the world ranking and in-season performers from the PGA Tour and European Tour points lists, among others.
- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play -- This World Golf Championships event has no cut because it's not a stroke-play event. This event features the top 64 available players based on world ranking, and they all square off (currently) in pool play before getting down to a 16-player bracket to determine a winner.
- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- This later-season World Golf Championships event is a reward predominantly for one of two things: winning a significant tournament around the world in the past 12 months or making a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team.
- BMW Championship -- Formerly the Western Open, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs has a maximum field of 70 players, or what is the normal PGA Tour cut line. No need for a cut here, especially as guys fight for a spot in the top 30 and the Tour Championship.
- Tour Championship -- The end of the FedEx Cup playoffs and PGA Tour season comes with the smallest field of the year. The top 30 in FedEx Cup points heading into East Lake get in the field, three majors next year and a chance at a $10 million first-place prize.
- CJ Cup at Nine Bridges -- The South Korean event has an 81-player field without a cut.
- Zozo Championship -- This first official PGA Tour event in Japan has no cut for the 81-player field.
- WGC-HSBC Champions -- The final World Golf Championships event of the calendar year, the HSBC Champions is played in China and typically has a field based on world ranking, criteria specific to Asian-born and Asian tour-playing professionals.