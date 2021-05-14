What is the LPGA Tour cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

Most LPGA Tour events have a cut after two rounds, or 36 holes, down to a field for the final two rounds. As of the 2016-17 season, the cut rule is down to the top 70 players and ties, with those players getting to finish out the tournament by finishing inside the 36-hole cut line.

All players who make the 36-hole cut are paid according to the LPGA Tour purse distribution guidance.

Unlike on the PGA Tour and European Tour, in the event that 78 or more players make the 36-hole cut, there is not a secondary cut after 54 holes to reduce the field for the final round. The prize-money payout, however, is modified in the event more than 70 players make the cut, lowering the distribution for some players.

However, not every LPGA Tour event has a 36-hole cut line. Some events are not subject to the LPGA Tour cut rule. Players who complete four rounds in these events earn credit for a cut made on the LPGA Tour.

LPGA Tour events without a cut