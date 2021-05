2021 Honda LPGA Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Ariya Jutanugarn, who earned her first LPGA Tour win in nearly three years with a one-shot win at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

In the final round, Jutanugarn shot 63 to rocket up the leaderboard and beat out fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul on 22-under 266.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit finished in a four-way tie for third with Amy Yang, Angel Yin and So Yeon Ryu on 21-under total.

Jutanugarn won the $240,000 winner’s share of the $1,600,000 purse.



Honda LPGA Thailand recap notes

Jutanugarn picks up the win in the ninth LPGA Tour event of the season, getting back in the winner’s circle after a long delay.

This week, there was no cut in this limited-field event, with all 72 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the Pure Silk Championship in Williamsburg, Va.

2021 Honda LPGA Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

