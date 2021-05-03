2021 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Hunstville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Barjon, who emerged the victor in a three-player playoff at The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville, Ala.
On the third hole of the playoff that started with Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira, Barjon made eagle 3 on the par-5 10th hole to secure the victory over Pereira. Kennerly was eliminated with a bogey 5 on the par-4 18th in the second playoff hole.
All three players finished regulation on 15-under 265.
Barjon won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.
Hunstville Championship recap notes
Barjon earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 139 or better, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Simmons Bank Championship in Nashville, Tenn.
2021 Hunstville Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Paul Barjon
|-15
|65
|67
|64
|69
|265
|$108,000
|T2
|Mito Pereira
|-15
|69
|65
|65
|66
|265
|$45,000
|T2
|Billy Kennerly
|-15
|68
|67
|67
|63
|265
|$45,000
|4
|Stephen Franken
|-14
|67
|67
|68
|64
|266
|$27,000
|5
|Davis Riley
|-13
|68
|66
|66
|67
|267
|$22,800
|6
|Bobby Bai
|-12
|65
|69
|67
|67
|268
|$20,700
|T7
|Max Greyserman
|-11
|67
|67
|70
|65
|269
|$17,175
|T7
|Andrew Novak
|-11
|70
|66
|67
|66
|269
|$17,175
|T7
|Nick Hardy
|-11
|64
|72
|66
|67
|269
|$17,175
|T7
|Brandon Wu
|-11
|68
|65
|66
|70
|269
|$17,175
|T11
|Taylor Moore
|-9
|73
|65
|68
|65
|271
|$13,695
|T11
|Taylor Dickson
|-9
|71
|68
|65
|67
|271
|$13,695
|T13
|Joey Garber
|-8
|65
|64
|76
|67
|272
|$11,500
|T13
|Harrison Endycott
|-8
|70
|66
|69
|67
|272
|$11,500
|T13
|Cameron Young
|-8
|71
|66
|63
|72
|272
|$11,500
|T16
|Stuart Macdonald
|-7
|72
|67
|69
|65
|273
|$9,000
|T16
|Joseph Winslow
|-7
|69
|70
|66
|68
|273
|$9,000
|T16
|Carl Yuan
|-7
|64
|70
|70
|69
|273
|$9,000
|T16
|Wes Roach
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|$9,000
|T16
|Sang-Moon Bae
|-7
|70
|68
|65
|70
|273
|$9,000
|T21
|Shad Tuten
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|64
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Chad Ramey
|-6
|70
|69
|70
|65
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Sahith Theegala
|-6
|69
|66
|72
|67
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Nick Voke
|-6
|71
|65
|71
|67
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Zack Sucher
|-6
|65
|69
|72
|68
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Jim Knous
|-6
|69
|65
|72
|68
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Callum Tarren
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Anders Albertson
|-6
|70
|67
|68
|69
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|David Lipsky
|-6
|65
|71
|68
|70
|274
|$5,498
|T21
|Austin Smotherman
|-6
|70
|67
|67
|70
|274
|$5,498
|T31
|Andy Pope
|-5
|68
|68
|72
|67
|275
|$3,990
|T31
|Charlie Saxon
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$3,990
|T31
|Vince India
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|$3,990
|T34
|Patrick Fishburn
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|67
|276
|$3,630
|T34
|Kevin Dougherty
|-4
|70
|69
|67
|70
|276
|$3,630
|T34
|Marcelo Rozo
|-4
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|$3,630
|T37
|Tag Ridings
|-3
|69
|67
|73
|68
|277
|$3,225
|T37
|Joshua Creel
|-3
|69
|67
|73
|68
|277
|$3,225
|T37
|Benjamin Silverman
|-3
|72
|66
|71
|68
|277
|$3,225
|T37
|Paul D. Haley
|-3
|67
|70
|71
|69
|277
|$3,225
|T41
|Lee Hodges
|-2
|69
|69
|75
|65
|278
|$2,854
|T41
|Harry Hall
|-2
|66
|66
|77
|69
|278
|$2,854
|T41
|Zach Wright
|-2
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|$2,854
|T41
|Hayden Buckley
|-2
|68
|71
|69
|70
|278
|$2,854
|T41
|Evan Harmeling
|-2
|70
|66
|71
|71
|278
|$2,854
|T41
|Brent Grant
|-2
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|$2,854
|T41
|Kyle Reifers
|-2
|70
|69
|68
|71
|278
|$2,854
|T48
|Fabian Gomez
|-1
|71
|66
|72
|70
|279
|$2,600
|T48
|Jack Maguire
|-1
|66
|72
|71
|70
|279
|$2,600
|T48
|Kevin Roy
|-1
|72
|67
|69
|71
|279
|$2,600
|T48
|Chase Johnson
|-1
|70
|68
|67
|74
|279
|$2,600
|T48
|Curtis Thompson
|-1
|69
|68
|67
|75
|279
|$2,600
|T48
|J.T. Griffin
|-1
|68
|69
|67
|75
|279
|$2,600
|T54
|Michael Johnson
|E
|68
|71
|72
|69
|280
|$2,502
|T54
|Dylan Wu
|E
|70
|68
|71
|71
|280
|$2,502
|T54
|Steve LeBrun
|E
|69
|67
|72
|72
|280
|$2,502
|T54
|Robby Ormand
|E
|67
|71
|70
|72
|280
|$2,502
|T54
|John Chin
|E
|68
|69
|70
|73
|280
|$2,502
|T54
|Jonathan Randolph
|E
|70
|68
|69
|73
|280
|$2,502
|T60
|Greyson Sigg
|2
|68
|71
|72
|71
|282
|$2,448
|T60
|Wade Binfield
|2
|66
|72
|72
|72
|282
|$2,448
|T60
|Will Cannon
|2
|65
|68
|74
|75
|282
|$2,448
|T63
|Ryan McCormick
|4
|67
|68
|78
|71
|284
|$2,418
|T63
|Rico Hoey
|4
|71
|68
|70
|75
|284
|$2,418
|T65
|David Kocher
|5
|70
|69
|77
|69
|285
|$2,382
|T65
|Jason Millard
|5
|70
|69
|74
|72
|285
|$2,382
|T65
|Taylor Pendrith
|5
|71
|67
|71
|76
|285
|$2,382
|T65
|Adam Svensson
|5
|76
|63
|69
|77
|285
|$2,382
|T69
|Shawn Stefani
|7
|67
|69
|80
|71
|287
|$2,346
|T69
|Chip McDaniel
|7
|69
|69
|81
|68
|287
|$2,346