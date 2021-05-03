2021 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Hunstville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Barjon, who emerged the victor in a three-player playoff at The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville, Ala.

On the third hole of the playoff that started with Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira, Barjon made eagle 3 on the par-5 10th hole to secure the victory over Pereira. Kennerly was eliminated with a bogey 5 on the par-4 18th in the second playoff hole.

All three players finished regulation on 15-under 265.

Barjon won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

Hunstville Championship recap notes

Barjon earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 139 or better, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Simmons Bank Championship in Nashville, Tenn.

2021 Hunstville Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Paul Barjon -15 65 67 64 69 265 $108,000
T2 Mito Pereira -15 69 65 65 66 265 $45,000
T2 Billy Kennerly -15 68 67 67 63 265 $45,000
4 Stephen Franken -14 67 67 68 64 266 $27,000
5 Davis Riley -13 68 66 66 67 267 $22,800
6 Bobby Bai -12 65 69 67 67 268 $20,700
T7 Max Greyserman -11 67 67 70 65 269 $17,175
T7 Andrew Novak -11 70 66 67 66 269 $17,175
T7 Nick Hardy -11 64 72 66 67 269 $17,175
T7 Brandon Wu -11 68 65 66 70 269 $17,175
T11 Taylor Moore -9 73 65 68 65 271 $13,695
T11 Taylor Dickson -9 71 68 65 67 271 $13,695
T13 Joey Garber -8 65 64 76 67 272 $11,500
T13 Harrison Endycott -8 70 66 69 67 272 $11,500
T13 Cameron Young -8 71 66 63 72 272 $11,500
T16 Stuart Macdonald -7 72 67 69 65 273 $9,000
T16 Joseph Winslow -7 69 70 66 68 273 $9,000
T16 Carl Yuan -7 64 70 70 69 273 $9,000
T16 Wes Roach -7 68 67 68 70 273 $9,000
T16 Sang-Moon Bae -7 70 68 65 70 273 $9,000
T21 Shad Tuten -6 68 71 71 64 274 $5,498
T21 Chad Ramey -6 70 69 70 65 274 $5,498
T21 Sahith Theegala -6 69 66 72 67 274 $5,498
T21 Nick Voke -6 71 65 71 67 274 $5,498
T21 Zack Sucher -6 65 69 72 68 274 $5,498
T21 Jim Knous -6 69 65 72 68 274 $5,498
T21 Callum Tarren -6 66 70 70 68 274 $5,498
T21 Anders Albertson -6 70 67 68 69 274 $5,498
T21 David Lipsky -6 65 71 68 70 274 $5,498
T21 Austin Smotherman -6 70 67 67 70 274 $5,498
T31 Andy Pope -5 68 68 72 67 275 $3,990
T31 Charlie Saxon -5 69 70 68 68 275 $3,990
T31 Vince India -5 69 70 68 68 275 $3,990
T34 Patrick Fishburn -4 68 71 70 67 276 $3,630
T34 Kevin Dougherty -4 70 69 67 70 276 $3,630
T34 Marcelo Rozo -4 68 69 68 71 276 $3,630
T37 Tag Ridings -3 69 67 73 68 277 $3,225
T37 Joshua Creel -3 69 67 73 68 277 $3,225
T37 Benjamin Silverman -3 72 66 71 68 277 $3,225
T37 Paul D. Haley -3 67 70 71 69 277 $3,225
T41 Lee Hodges -2 69 69 75 65 278 $2,854
T41 Harry Hall -2 66 66 77 69 278 $2,854
T41 Zach Wright -2 69 69 70 70 278 $2,854
T41 Hayden Buckley -2 68 71 69 70 278 $2,854
T41 Evan Harmeling -2 70 66 71 71 278 $2,854
T41 Brent Grant -2 70 67 70 71 278 $2,854
T41 Kyle Reifers -2 70 69 68 71 278 $2,854
T48 Fabian Gomez -1 71 66 72 70 279 $2,600
T48 Jack Maguire -1 66 72 71 70 279 $2,600
T48 Kevin Roy -1 72 67 69 71 279 $2,600
T48 Chase Johnson -1 70 68 67 74 279 $2,600
T48 Curtis Thompson -1 69 68 67 75 279 $2,600
T48 J.T. Griffin -1 68 69 67 75 279 $2,600
T54 Michael Johnson E 68 71 72 69 280 $2,502
T54 Dylan Wu E 70 68 71 71 280 $2,502
T54 Steve LeBrun E 69 67 72 72 280 $2,502
T54 Robby Ormand E 67 71 70 72 280 $2,502
T54 John Chin E 68 69 70 73 280 $2,502
T54 Jonathan Randolph E 70 68 69 73 280 $2,502
T60 Greyson Sigg 2 68 71 72 71 282 $2,448
T60 Wade Binfield 2 66 72 72 72 282 $2,448
T60 Will Cannon 2 65 68 74 75 282 $2,448
T63 Ryan McCormick 4 67 68 78 71 284 $2,418
T63 Rico Hoey 4 71 68 70 75 284 $2,418
T65 David Kocher 5 70 69 77 69 285 $2,382
T65 Jason Millard 5 70 69 74 72 285 $2,382
T65 Taylor Pendrith 5 71 67 71 76 285 $2,382
T65 Adam Svensson 5 76 63 69 77 285 $2,382
T69 Shawn Stefani 7 67 69 80 71 287 $2,346
T69 Chip McDaniel 7 69 69 81 68 287 $2,346

