2021 Huntsville Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Hunstville Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Paul Barjon, who emerged the victor in a three-player playoff at The Ledges Golf Club in Huntsville, Ala.

On the third hole of the playoff that started with Billy Kennerly and Mito Pereira, Barjon made eagle 3 on the par-5 10th hole to secure the victory over Pereira. Kennerly was eliminated with a bogey 5 on the par-4 18th in the second playoff hole.

All three players finished regulation on 15-under 265.

Barjon won the $108,000 winner’s share of the $600,000 purse.

Hunstville Championship recap notes

Barjon earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 139 or better, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Simmons Bank Championship in Nashville, Tenn.

2021 Hunstville Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

