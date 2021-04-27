2021 Insperity Invitational betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Insperity Invitational betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Kevin Sutherland is 6-to-1, while Bernhard Langer is on 15-to-2.

Scott Parell is 14-to-1, and the South African legend Ernie Els is 16-to-1 along with Retief Goosen, Jerry Kelly and Robert Karlsson.

2021 Insperity Invitational tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back this week after a few weeks off, going to the Houston area for the Insperity Invitational (which is letting in fans for free). The Houston-area event has been a favorite for a while, and it’s a good spot for Scott Parel, who broke through here.

