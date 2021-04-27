2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course in Singapore.

The betting favorites this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Inbee Park is 6-to-1, while Lydia Ko is 7-to-1.

Hyo Joo Kim is at 11-to-1.

2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA is back in Asia for the first time since before the pandemic started, starting a two-event run (a third event was canceled) in Singapore with the limited-field HSBC Women’s World Championship. Jin Young Ko has been in the top six in her last two starts here.

2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship betting odds: Outright winner