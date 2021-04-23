The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is set for $7.4 million, with the winner’s share coming in at $2,138,600, with $1,051,200 to each player on the two-man team.
The first-place payout combines the standard 18 percent winner’s payout, as prescribed by the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart, with second-place money, and averaging the two together.
That’s how each of the teams will be paid out this week, combining and then equally dividing a team’s position with the hypothetical position underneath it. The top 40 teams and ties are paid after the 36-hole cut is made to the 80-team field.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and more of the world’s best players.
All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.
The event is played this year at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.
This is the 28th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.
What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.
The winners of this event will each get 400 FedEx Cup points, with Zurich Classic of New Orleans allocating the standard amount of points. Like with the payout, however, the top team splits the combined first- and second-place points.
The winners do not get Official World Golf Ranking points.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into The Players and the PGA Championship, as well next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
- 1. $2,138,600 ($1,069,300 each)
- 2. $873,200 ($436,600 each)
- 3. $571,650 ($285,825 each)
- 4. $481,000 ($240,500 each)
- 5. $418,100 ($209,050 each)
- 6. $358,900 ($179,450 each)
- 7. $299,700 ($149,850 each)
- 8. $262,700 ($131,350 each)
- 9. $233,100 ($116,550 each)
- 10. $203,500 ($101,750 each)
- 11. $173,900 ($86,950 each)
- 12. $148,370 ($74,185 each)
- 13. $124,468 ($62,234 each)
- 14. $111,740 ($55,870 each)
- 15. $102,860 ($51,430 each)
- 16. $93,980 ($46,990 each)
- 17. $85,470 ($42,735 each)
- 18. $78,070 ($39,035 each)
- 19. $71,040 ($35,520 each)
- 20. $65,120 ($32,560 each)
- 21. $59,200 ($29,600 each)
- 22. $53,280 ($26,640 each)
- 23. $47,360 ($23,680 each)
- 24. $41,736 ($20,868 each)
- 25. $37,888 ($18,944 each)
- 26. $35,964 ($17,982 each)
- 27. $34,632 ($17,316 each)
- 28. $33,892 ($16,946 each)
- 29. $33,300 ($16,650 each)
- 30. $32,708 ($16,354 each)
- 31. $32,116 ($16,058 each)
- 32. $31,524 ($15,762 each)
- 33. $30,932 ($15,466 each)
- 34. $30,340 ($15,170 each)
- 35. $29,748 ($14,874 each)
- 36. $29,156 ($14,578 each)
- 37. $28,564 ($14,282 each)
- 38. $27,972 ($13,986 each)
- 39. $27,380 ($13,690 each)
- 40. $26,788 ($13,394 each)