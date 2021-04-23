The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse is set for $7.4 million, with the winner’s share coming in at $2,138,600, with $1,051,200 to each player on the two-man team.

The first-place payout combines the standard 18 percent winner’s payout, as prescribed by the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart, with second-place money, and averaging the two together.

That’s how each of the teams will be paid out this week, combining and then equally dividing a team’s position with the hypothetical position underneath it. The top 40 teams and ties are paid after the 36-hole cut is made to the 80-team field.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and more of the world’s best players.

All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

This is the 28th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winners of this event will each get 400 FedEx Cup points, with Zurich Classic of New Orleans allocating the standard amount of points. Like with the payout, however, the top team splits the combined first- and second-place points.

The winners do not get Official World Golf Ranking points.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into The Players and the PGA Championship, as well next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans purse, winner’s share, prize money payout