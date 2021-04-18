2021 RBC Heritage money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 RBC Heritage purse is set for $7.1 million, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the RBC Heritage prize pool is at $1,278,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $773,900.

The RBC Heritage field is headed by Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith and more.

This tournament started with 137 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 2-under 140 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 60 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 RBC Heritage prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout

1. $1,278,000

2. $773,900

3. $489,900

4. $347,900

5. $291,100

6. $257,375

7. $239,625

8. $221,875

9. $207,675

10. $193,475

11. $179,275

12. $165,075

13. $150,875

14. $136,675

15. $129,575

16. $122,475

17. $115,375

18. $108,275

19. $101,175

20. $94,075

21. $86,975

22. $79,875

23. $74,195

24. $68,515

25. $62,835

26. $57,155

27. $55,025

28. $52,895

29. $50,765

30. $48,635

31. $46,505

32. $44,375

33. $42,245

34. $40,470

35. $38,695

36. $36,920

37. $35,145

38. $33,725

39. $32,305

40. $30,885

41. $29,465

42. $28,045

43. $26,625

44. $25,205

45. $23,785

46. $22,365

47. $20,945

48. $19,809

49. $18,815

50. $18,247

51. $17,821

52. $17,395

53. $17,111

54. $16,827

55. $16,685

56. $16,543

57. $16,401

58. $16,259

59. $16,117

60. $15,975

61. $15,833

62. $15,691

63. $15,549

64. $15,407

65. $15,265

