2021 LPGA Lotte Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 LPGA Lotte Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who earned her first win in alost exactly three years at Kalopei Golf Club in Kalopei, Hawaii.

Ko dominated the week, including the final round, to shoot 28-under 260 and win by seven shots over four players, including Inbee Park, Sei Young Kim, Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda.

Maguire notched her best LPGA finish, while Ko won her first LPGA event since the 2018 Mediheal Championship.

Ko won the $300,000 winner’s share of the $2,000,000 purse.

LPGA Lotte Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the sixth LPGA Tour event of the season, netting a 16th LPGA Tour win after a nearly 1,100-day wait.

This week, the cut was made at 3-under 141 or better, with 76 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles, Calif.

2021 LPGA Lotte Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

