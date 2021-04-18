2021 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned his sixth PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Stricker shot a second-consecutive 67 in the 54-hole event, totaling 16-under 200 to pull off the victory over Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka.

Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland finished tied for fourth place, a shot behind the joint runners-up.

Stricker won the $240,000 winner’s share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Stricker wins his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, cashing in for the trophy six times in 29 total starts so far.

The money Stricker — and every player in the field — earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes in two weeks with the Insperity Invitational near Houston, Texas.

2021 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details