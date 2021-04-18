2021 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned his sixth PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
Stricker shot a second-consecutive 67 in the 54-hole event, totaling 16-under 200 to pull off the victory over Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka.
Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland finished tied for fourth place, a shot behind the joint runners-up.
Stricker won the $240,000 winner’s share of the $1,600,000 purse.
Chubb Classic recap notes
Stricker wins his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, cashing in for the trophy six times in 29 total starts so far.
The money Stricker — and every player in the field — earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes in two weeks with the Insperity Invitational near Houston, Texas.
2021 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-16
|66
|67
|67
|200
|$240,000
|T2
|Robert Karlsson
|-15
|66
|66
|69
|201
|$128,000
|T2
|Alex Cejka
|-15
|68
|65
|68
|201
|$128,000
|T4
|Tim Petrovic
|-14
|67
|70
|65
|202
|$85,600
|T4
|Kevin Sutherland
|-14
|70
|66
|66
|202
|$85,600
|T6
|Bernhard Langer
|-13
|65
|68
|70
|203
|$60,800
|T6
|Fred Couples
|-13
|63
|69
|71
|203
|$60,800
|8
|Gene Sauers
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|205
|$51,200
|T9
|David Toms
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|206
|$40,000
|T9
|Billy Mayfair
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$40,000
|T9
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|-10
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$40,000
|T9
|Glen Day
|-10
|68
|69
|69
|206
|$40,000
|13
|Scott Parel
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$32,000
|T14
|Shane Bertsch
|-8
|68
|71
|69
|208
|$29,600
|T14
|Craig Bowden
|-8
|72
|68
|68
|208
|$29,600
|16
|Marco Dawson
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$27,200
|T17
|Doug Barron
|-6
|69
|73
|68
|210
|$24,800
|T17
|Lee Janzen
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$24,800
|19
|Kent Jones
|-5
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$22,400
|20
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$20,960
|T21
|Mike Weir
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$18,613
|T21
|Rocco Mediate
|-3
|72
|68
|73
|213
|$18,613
|T21
|John Huston
|-3
|70
|69
|74
|213
|$18,613
|T24
|Jerry Kelly
|-2
|70
|75
|69
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Paul Goydos
|-2
|77
|68
|69
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Tom Byrum
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Steve Pate
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Ken Tanigawa
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Jeff Sluman
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Retief Goosen
|-2
|72
|67
|75
|214
|$14,300
|T24
|Vijay Singh
|-2
|70
|68
|76
|214
|$14,300
|T32
|Tom Pernice Jr
|-1
|70
|76
|69
|215
|$10,560
|T32
|Rod Pampling
|-1
|76
|70
|69
|215
|$10,560
|T32
|Kirk Triplett
|-1
|67
|74
|74
|215
|$10,560
|T32
|Brandt Jobe
|-1
|70
|70
|75
|215
|$10,560
|T32
|David McKenzie
|-1
|69
|69
|77
|215
|$10,560
|T37
|Tom Gillis
|E
|73
|75
|68
|216
|$8,160
|T37
|Steve Flesch
|E
|74
|72
|70
|216
|$8,160
|T37
|Ken Duke
|E
|70
|75
|71
|216
|$8,160
|T37
|Darren Clarke
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$8,160
|T37
|Michael Allen
|E
|70
|73
|73
|216
|$8,160
|T37
|Tom Lehman
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$8,160
|T37
|Corey Pavin
|E
|68
|72
|76
|216
|$8,160
|T44
|Jay Haas
|1
|76
|74
|67
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|1
|73
|75
|69
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Wes Short Jr.
|1
|73
|75
|69
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Jeff Maggert
|1
|71
|74
|72
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Stephen Leaney
|1
|70
|75
|72
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Billy Andrade
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Colin Montgomerie
|1
|72
|72
|73
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Fred Funk
|1
|69
|73
|75
|217
|$5,600
|T44
|Brett Quigley
|1
|73
|70
|74
|217
|$5,600
|T53
|Stephen Ames
|2
|79
|71
|68
|218
|$3,920
|T53
|Paul Broadhurst
|2
|78
|71
|69
|218
|$3,920
|T55
|Chris DiMarco
|3
|74
|73
|72
|219
|$3,520
|T55
|Jesus Rivas
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|$3,520
|T55
|Joe Durant
|3
|76
|70
|73
|219
|$3,520
|T58
|Ernie Els
|4
|76
|73
|71
|220
|$3,120
|T58
|Loren Roberts
|4
|74
|73
|73
|220
|$3,120
|T60
|David Frost
|5
|70
|75
|76
|221
|$2,640
|T60
|Mark O’Meara
|5
|75
|70
|76
|221
|$2,640
|T60
|Woody Austin
|5
|70
|74
|77
|221
|$2,640
|T60
|Larry Mize
|5
|73
|70
|78
|221
|$2,640
|T64
|Fran Quinn
|6
|72
|79
|71
|222
|$2,080
|T64
|Mark Brooks
|6
|75
|74
|73
|222
|$2,080
|T64
|Brad Faxon
|6
|76
|69
|77
|222
|$2,080
|T67
|Cameron Beckman
|7
|77
|71
|75
|223
|$1,680
|T67
|Tim Herron
|7
|75
|72
|76
|223
|$1,680
|T69
|Scott Verplank
|8
|77
|78
|69
|224
|$1,456
|T69
|Scott Hoch
|8
|77
|73
|74
|224
|$1,456
|T71
|Peter Jacobsen
|9
|76
|73
|76
|225
|$1,264
|T71
|Duffy Waldorf
|9
|72
|76
|77
|225
|$1,264
|T73
|Robin Byrd
|10
|75
|78
|73
|226
|$1,056
|T73
|Olin Browne
|10
|75
|76
|75
|226
|$1,056
|T73
|Jesper Parnevik
|10
|73
|72
|81
|226
|$1,056
|T76
|Sandy Lyle
|11
|76
|77
|74
|227
|$896
|T76
|Ian Woosnam
|11
|73
|77
|77
|227
|$896
|78
|Frank Lickliter II
|14
|78
|77
|75
|230
|$800
|79
|Scott McCarron
|16
|79
|81
|72
|232
|$736
|80
|John Harris
|19
|89
|69
|77
|235
|$688