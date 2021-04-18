2021 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2021 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

04/18/2021 at 6:55 pm
The 2021 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned his sixth PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Stricker shot a second-consecutive 67 in the 54-hole event, totaling 16-under 200 to pull off the victory over Robert Karlsson and Alex Cejka.

Tim Petrovic and Kevin Sutherland finished tied for fourth place, a shot behind the joint runners-up.

Stricker won the $240,000 winner’s share of the $1,600,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Stricker wins his sixth PGA Tour Champions title, cashing in for the trophy six times in 29 total starts so far.

The money Stricker — and every player in the field — earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes in two weeks with the Insperity Invitational near Houston, Texas.

2021 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -16 66 67 67 200 $240,000
T2 Robert Karlsson -15 66 66 69 201 $128,000
T2 Alex Cejka -15 68 65 68 201 $128,000
T4 Tim Petrovic -14 67 70 65 202 $85,600
T4 Kevin Sutherland -14 70 66 66 202 $85,600
T6 Bernhard Langer -13 65 68 70 203 $60,800
T6 Fred Couples -13 63 69 71 203 $60,800
8 Gene Sauers -11 66 69 70 205 $51,200
T9 David Toms -10 68 70 68 206 $40,000
T9 Billy Mayfair -10 69 69 68 206 $40,000
T9 Miguel Angel Jimenez -10 69 67 70 206 $40,000
T9 Glen Day -10 68 69 69 206 $40,000
13 Scott Parel -9 70 68 69 207 $32,000
T14 Shane Bertsch -8 68 71 69 208 $29,600
T14 Craig Bowden -8 72 68 68 208 $29,600
16 Marco Dawson -7 69 69 71 209 $27,200
T17 Doug Barron -6 69 73 68 210 $24,800
T17 Lee Janzen -6 71 69 70 210 $24,800
19 Kent Jones -5 69 70 72 211 $22,400
20 Scott Dunlap -4 69 72 71 212 $20,960
T21 Mike Weir -3 72 70 71 213 $18,613
T21 Rocco Mediate -3 72 68 73 213 $18,613
T21 John Huston -3 70 69 74 213 $18,613
T24 Jerry Kelly -2 70 75 69 214 $14,300
T24 Paul Goydos -2 77 68 69 214 $14,300
T24 Tom Byrum -2 70 73 71 214 $14,300
T24 Steve Pate -2 72 71 71 214 $14,300
T24 Ken Tanigawa -2 69 73 72 214 $14,300
T24 Jeff Sluman -2 70 70 74 214 $14,300
T24 Retief Goosen -2 72 67 75 214 $14,300
T24 Vijay Singh -2 70 68 76 214 $14,300
T32 Tom Pernice Jr -1 70 76 69 215 $10,560
T32 Rod Pampling -1 76 70 69 215 $10,560
T32 Kirk Triplett -1 67 74 74 215 $10,560
T32 Brandt Jobe -1 70 70 75 215 $10,560
T32 David McKenzie -1 69 69 77 215 $10,560
T37 Tom Gillis E 73 75 68 216 $8,160
T37 Steve Flesch E 74 72 70 216 $8,160
T37 Ken Duke E 70 75 71 216 $8,160
T37 Darren Clarke E 71 72 73 216 $8,160
T37 Michael Allen E 70 73 73 216 $8,160
T37 Tom Lehman E 71 72 73 216 $8,160
T37 Corey Pavin E 68 72 76 216 $8,160
T44 Jay Haas 1 76 74 67 217 $5,600
T44 Jose Maria Olazabal 1 73 75 69 217 $5,600
T44 Wes Short Jr. 1 73 75 69 217 $5,600
T44 Jeff Maggert 1 71 74 72 217 $5,600
T44 Stephen Leaney 1 70 75 72 217 $5,600
T44 Billy Andrade 1 74 71 72 217 $5,600
T44 Colin Montgomerie 1 72 72 73 217 $5,600
T44 Fred Funk 1 69 73 75 217 $5,600
T44 Brett Quigley 1 73 70 74 217 $5,600
T53 Stephen Ames 2 79 71 68 218 $3,920
T53 Paul Broadhurst 2 78 71 69 218 $3,920
T55 Chris DiMarco 3 74 73 72 219 $3,520
T55 Jesus Rivas 3 74 72 73 219 $3,520
T55 Joe Durant 3 76 70 73 219 $3,520
T58 Ernie Els 4 76 73 71 220 $3,120
T58 Loren Roberts 4 74 73 73 220 $3,120
T60 David Frost 5 70 75 76 221 $2,640
T60 Mark O’Meara 5 75 70 76 221 $2,640
T60 Woody Austin 5 70 74 77 221 $2,640
T60 Larry Mize 5 73 70 78 221 $2,640
T64 Fran Quinn 6 72 79 71 222 $2,080
T64 Mark Brooks 6 75 74 73 222 $2,080
T64 Brad Faxon 6 76 69 77 222 $2,080
T67 Cameron Beckman 7 77 71 75 223 $1,680
T67 Tim Herron 7 75 72 76 223 $1,680
T69 Scott Verplank 8 77 78 69 224 $1,456
T69 Scott Hoch 8 77 73 74 224 $1,456
T71 Peter Jacobsen 9 76 73 76 225 $1,264
T71 Duffy Waldorf 9 72 76 77 225 $1,264
T73 Robin Byrd 10 75 78 73 226 $1,056
T73 Olin Browne 10 75 76 75 226 $1,056
T73 Jesper Parnevik 10 73 72 81 226 $1,056
T76 Sandy Lyle 11 76 77 74 227 $896
T76 Ian Woosnam 11 73 77 77 227 $896
78 Frank Lickliter II 14 78 77 75 230 $800
79 Scott McCarron 16 79 81 72 232 $736
80 John Harris 19 89 69 77 235 $688

