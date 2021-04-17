The 2021 RBC Heritage purse is set for $7.1 million, with the winner’s share coming in at $1,278,000 — the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The RBC Heritage field is headed by Stewart Cink, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson and more of the world’s best players.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

This is the 27th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, with RBC Heritage allocating the standard amount of points.

The winner gets 60 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, The Players and the PGA Championship, as well next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 RBC Heritage purse, winner’s share, prize money payout