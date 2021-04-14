2021 LPGA Lotte Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 LPGA Lotte Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii.

The betting favorites this week are Inbee Park and Nelly Korda, who come in at 7-to-1 (+700) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 9-to-1, while Sei Young Kim is 10-to-1.

Danielle Kang and Hyo Joo Kim are both at 11-to-1.

2021 LPGA Lotte Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

The LPGA Lotte Championship is here, and that’s the tour’s only Hawaii stop. But it’s great to have it back after last year. We’re at a new venue in 2021, at Kapolei Golf Club. This is a strong field coming off the first major of the year at the ANA Inspiration.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly LPGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of LPGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 LPGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 LPGA Lotte Championship betting odds: Outright winner