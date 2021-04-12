Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama spotted flying commercial back home to Japan
04/12/2021 at 10:56 am
New Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama left Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday as the first man from Japan to win a major championship, completing the Augusta National Women’s Amateur-Masters sweep for his country.

But come Monday morning, Matsuyama had an early flight home to catch.

Several people flying through major airports in the United States on Monday spotted the Masters champion and took pictures of him casually walking through airports.

The first photo of Matsuyama was him sitting in the terminal at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, preparing to fly from Atlanta to Chicago, the first leg of a long journey back to Japan, sitting alone, reading his phone and with the green jacket draped over the seat next to him. Somewhat surprisingly, Matsuyama flew commercial.

Later in the morning, another Twitter user shared a picture of Matsuyama walking through the terminal once his flight got to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with the Masters green jacket draped over his arm.

The newest Masters winner is a humble, private man, and he’s no doubt looking forward to getting home to Japan and celebrating his breakthrough major championship with his wife Mei, daughter Kanna and his family.

