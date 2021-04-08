2021 Masters Thursday first round hole locations, pin placements

The 2021 Masters Thursday pin sheet has been released for the first round, when we’ll start the process to determine a new Masters champion. The Thursday hole locations at Augusta National aren’t as well known as the traditional Sunday hole locations, and they can sometimes vary throughout the years.
Let’s look at the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the Masters Tournament Committee.
2021 Masters Thursday first round pin placements
Some things to note:
- Generally, hole locations are tighter to the edges of greens than last year.
- The hole location for the 1st hole will prove extremely difficult, with players likely missing long and left.
- The pin on the 3rd opens up a lot of potential trouble for players who are too aggressive with their approach shots.
- The hole location on the 13th requires a player to take on all of Rae’s Creek to make an eagle, but the ball can be fed with a fade.
- The hole location on No. 18 is going to be an all-or-nothing proposition for players who go attacking, leaving plenty of awkward putts.