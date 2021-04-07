2021 Masters attendance: How many people are at Augusta National?

The Masters typically has some of the highest and most loyal attendance in golf and on the PGA Tour. The galleries at the Masters are an important part of the tournament’s history.

However, in this unique year, the 2021 Masters is just lucky to have fans — or patrons, in the Augusta National parlance — in attendance. Before the fall of 2020, most PGA Tour fans played during the pandemic didn’t allowed any fans outside of a player’s team and family. The November 2020 edition of the Masters had no fans in attendance.

Augusta National Golf Club, which puts on the 2021 Masters, however, will welcome a limited number of fans each day during tournament week. The maximum 2021 Masters attendance per day has not been announced, with the club only saying a “limited number” of fans are allowed to attend, but an estimate of attendance would be 7,000-12,000, including tournament staff, fans, players, caddies, Augusta National members and other attendees. Those ticket- and badge-holders who were not allowed to attend were permitted a refund.

Patrons were initially told they would need to produce a negative PCR COVID-19 test to attend, but that policy has changed for those with practice round tickets, daily tournament tickets and series badges. Face coverings must be worn properly at all times, with several types of face coverings not permitted, including neck gaiters. Attendees are asked to keep proper social distancing. Cash will not be accepted for any kind of purchase on property.

In a normal year, the patrons get to Augusta National early — typically, at dawn — and they stay there late, typically well past sunset, in an effort to get maximum time at golf’s Disney World. The traditions of the patrons starts with rushing to a favorite spot, plopping down a folding chair in a designated section, then going to find other viewing spots throughout the property.

Masters attendance records

The Masters doesn’t share its attendance figures, which is made up of a mix of yearly badge holders, which are often passed down as heirlooms, and daily ticket holders, which are allotted through an online auction.

The belief is that an accurate estimated Masters attendance would be 35,000-40,000 from Thursday through Sunday. Typically more patrons are admittedly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week, with an estimated 50,000 patrons welcomed on the grounds.