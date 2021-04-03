2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur leaderboard: Prize money payouts and final results
2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Prize money payouts and final results

04/03/2021 at 5:19 pm
The 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Tsubasa Kajitani, with the 17-year-old Japanese amateur winning a sudden-death playoff to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Kajitani shot even-par 72 to finish the tournament at 1-over 217, tied with Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio.

On the first playoff hole, Migliaccio made bogey, allowing Kajitani to make a 3-foot par putt to win the second edition of the event.

Six players finished tied for third on 2-over total: Karen Fredgaard, Rachel Heck, Ingrid Lindblad, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Rose Zhang and Emma Spitz.

Kajitani wins the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Tsubasa Kajitani 1 73 72 72 217
2 Emilia Migliaccio 1 73 74 70 217
T3 Karen Fredgaard 2 70 75 73 218
T3 Rachel Heck 2 73 73 72 218
T3 Ingrid Lindblad 2 73 70 75 218
T3 Pauline Roussin Bouchard 2 75 73 70 218
T3 Emma Spitz 2 73 74 71 218
T3 Rose Zhang 2 71 72 75 218
9 Olivia Mehaffey 3 75 69 75 219
T10 Maja Stark 4 78 73 69 220
T10 Beatrice Wallin 4 75 73 72 220
12 Ana Peláez Triviño 5 71 79 71 221
T13 Allisen Corpuz 6 74 74 74 222
T13 Gina Kim 6 74 71 77 222
15 Lei Ye 7 76 74 73 223
T16 Hanna Alberto 8 75 75 74 224
T16 Linn Grant 8 70 76 78 224
T16 Erica Shepherd 8 73 77 74 224
T19 Lucie Malchirand 9 77 72 76 225
T19 Kaitlin Milligan 9 73 76 76 225
T19 Nanako Ueno 9 72 75 78 225
T22 Annabell Fuller 10 72 75 79 226
T22 Brooke Matthews 10 75 74 77 226
T22 Kaleigh Telfer 10 74 76 76 226
T25 Caterina Don 11 73 77 77 227
T25 Auston Kim 11 72 72 83 227
27 Emilie Alba Paltrinieri 12 72 77 79 228
T28 Alexa Melton 14 76 74 80 230
T28 Kiira Riihijarvi 14 73 77 80 230
30 Brooke Riley 15 76 74 81 231

