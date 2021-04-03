2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur leaderboard: Prize money payouts and final results

The 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur final leaderboard is headed by winner Tsubasa Kajitani, with the 17-year-old Japanese amateur winning a sudden-death playoff to take the title at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

In the final round of the 54-hole event, played at Augusta National Golf Club after two rounds at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., Kajitani shot even-par 72 to finish the tournament at 1-over 217, tied with Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio.

On the first playoff hole, Migliaccio made bogey, allowing Kajitani to make a 3-foot par putt to win the second edition of the event.

Six players finished tied for third on 2-over total: Karen Fredgaard, Rachel Heck, Ingrid Lindblad, Pauline Roussin Bouchard, Rose Zhang and Emma Spitz.

Kajitani wins the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur trophy, but as this is an amateur competition, there is no prize money and no purse.

2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

