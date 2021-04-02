Gear Effects, Ep. 2: What TrackMan numbers a fitter uses
04/02/2021 at 5:03 pm
On our second episode, Pete and Ryan talk about the TrackMan numbers a fitter uses to figure out what a player is doing with their existing golf clubs and how they might be able to fit that golfer into better equipment. Pete walks through a recent fitting example to show how a poorly fitting club led to swing problems and how quickly a better-fitting club fixed the issue.

“Gear Effects” is available as an audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and it’s available as a video show on Golf News Net, GNN’s TV apps for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well GNN’s YouTube channel.

