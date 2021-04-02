Gear Effects, Ep. 2: What TrackMan numbers a fitter uses

On our second episode, Pete and Ryan talk about the TrackMan numbers a fitter uses to figure out what a player is doing with their existing golf clubs and how they might be able to fit that golfer into better equipment. Pete walks through a recent fitting example to show how a poorly fitting club led to swing problems and how quickly a better-fitting club fixed the issue.

