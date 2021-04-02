The 2021 Valero Texas Open purse is set for $7.7 million, with the winner’s share coming in at $1,386,000 — the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The Valero Texas Open field is headed by Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer, Phil Mickelson and more of the world’s best players.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas.

This is the 25th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, with Valero Texas Open allocating the standard amount of points.

The winner gets 38 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, The Players and the PGA Championship, as well next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Valero Texas Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout