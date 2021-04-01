What’s on the menu for Dustin Johnson’s 2021 Masters Champions Dinner?

Dustin Johnson has shared menu for the 2021 Masters Champions Dinner, and the defending Masters champion is the guest of honor for the first time on the Tuesday tradition.

The menu begins with some appetizers that include pigs in a blanket (hot dogs/sausages in rolled pastry/biscuits) and lobster-and-corn fritters.

After that, the first course is a choice of a Caesar salad or a house salad, which is often a starter in the Masters Club — the technical name for the gathering of the Champions Dinner — meals the Tuesday of Masters Week.

The main course is filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass, served with herb butter on top or the side. The family-style side items include mashed potatoes and spring vegetables.

The dessert options include peach cobbler or apple pie with vanilla ice cream.

The Masters Champion Dinner is a tradition that invites all living Masters champions for a special Tuesday dinner to eat before the tournament, tell stories and have an opportunity to hear from the Masters winners past and present. The defending champion pays for the meal.