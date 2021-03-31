2021 ANA Inspiration TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 ANA Inspiration marks the first major of the LPGA Tour’s 2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The ANA Inspiration TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the LPGA Tour-sanctioned event. The LPGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the full four days of the tournament.

The field includes Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson as part of a 120-player field seeking to win the first major of the LPGA Tour’s 2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday’s first round, Friday’s second round, Saturday’s third round and Sunday’s final round. There are six hours of coverage the first two days, then four hours of coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 ANA Inspiration on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 ANA Inspiration TV times and schedule.

2021 ANA Inspiration TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern