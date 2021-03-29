2021 Kia Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Kia Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Inbee Park, who went wire-to-wire to win her 21st-career LPGA title at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif.
Park crushed the field this week, expanding her lead on Sunday and finishing at 14-under 274 to beat Amy Olson and Lexi Thompson by five shots.
Jin Young Ko finished fourth by herself on 8-under total.
Park won the $270,000 winner’s share of the $1,800,000 purse.
Kia Classic recap notes
Park picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event of the season, giving her a ton of confidence heading into the first women’s major of the year.
This week, the cut was made at 3-over 147 or better, with 76 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues with the first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
2021 Kia Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Inbee Park
|-14
|66
|69
|69
|70
|274
|$270,000
|T2
|Amy Olson
|-9
|75
|69
|67
|68
|279
|$142,385
|T2
|Lexi Thompson
|-9
|72
|72
|66
|69
|279
|$142,385
|4
|Jin Young Ko
|-8
|71
|71
|68
|70
|280
|$92,618
|T5
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-7
|67
|72
|72
|70
|281
|$67,770
|T5
|Minjee Lee
|-7
|72
|69
|68
|72
|281
|$67,770
|T7
|Stacy Lewis
|-6
|73
|70
|74
|65
|282
|$45,331
|T7
|Danielle Kang
|-6
|70
|74
|69
|69
|282
|$45,331
|T7
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-6
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|$45,331
|T10
|Nelly Korda
|-5
|75
|69
|70
|69
|283
|$35,240
|T10
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-5
|73
|70
|68
|72
|283
|$35,240
|T12
|So Yeon Ryu
|-4
|74
|73
|70
|67
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Amy Yang
|-4
|69
|76
|70
|69
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Ayako Uehara
|-4
|72
|73
|69
|70
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Jenny Shin
|-4
|71
|74
|68
|71
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Marina Alex
|-4
|73
|69
|71
|71
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Jing Yan
|-4
|73
|69
|71
|71
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Annie Park
|-4
|72
|74
|66
|72
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|$25,361
|T12
|Mi Jung Hur
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|75
|284
|$25,361
|T21
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-3
|72
|74
|70
|69
|285
|$18,632
|T21
|Lizette Salas
|-3
|75
|68
|72
|70
|285
|$18,632
|T21
|Cheyenne Knight
|-3
|72
|72
|70
|71
|285
|$18,632
|T21
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-3
|73
|74
|66
|72
|285
|$18,632
|T21
|Sophia Popov
|-3
|68
|68
|76
|73
|285
|$18,632
|T26
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-2
|71
|74
|71
|70
|286
|$14,806
|T26
|Christina Kim
|-2
|70
|75
|71
|70
|286
|$14,806
|T26
|Lydia Ko
|-2
|74
|71
|70
|71
|286
|$14,806
|T26
|Kristen Gillman
|-2
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|$14,806
|T26
|Ryann O’Toole
|-2
|76
|71
|67
|72
|286
|$14,806
|T26
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-2
|72
|74
|64
|76
|286
|$14,806
|T26
|Mel Reid
|-2
|68
|70
|71
|77
|286
|$14,806
|T33
|Brittany Altomare
|-1
|74
|71
|74
|68
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-1
|72
|75
|70
|70
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Carlota Ciganda
|-1
|76
|69
|72
|70
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Gerina Piller
|-1
|71
|70
|76
|70
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Haley Moore
|-1
|75
|71
|70
|71
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-1
|70
|72
|74
|71
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Ally Ewing
|-1
|72
|75
|68
|72
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Charley Hull
|-1
|76
|70
|69
|72
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Azahara Munoz
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|72
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Cydney Clanton
|-1
|73
|72
|69
|73
|287
|$10,301
|T33
|Anna Nordqvist
|-1
|71
|73
|70
|73
|287
|$10,301
|T44
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|E
|79
|68
|70
|71
|288
|$7,138
|T44
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|E
|74
|73
|70
|71
|288
|$7,138
|T44
|Aditi Ashok
|E
|74
|72
|71
|71
|288
|$7,138
|T44
|Sarah Kemp
|E
|72
|75
|69
|72
|288
|$7,138
|T44
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|E
|73
|74
|68
|73
|288
|$7,138
|T44
|Cristie Kerr
|E
|76
|68
|69
|75
|288
|$7,138
|T44
|Bronte Law
|E
|71
|72
|70
|75
|288
|$7,138
|T51
|Brittany Lincicome
|1
|71
|72
|76
|70
|289
|$5,783
|T51
|Liz Nagel
|1
|72
|72
|74
|71
|289
|$5,783
|T51
|Dana Finkelstein
|1
|75
|72
|70
|72
|289
|$5,783
|T51
|Pornanong Phatlum
|1
|74
|73
|70
|72
|289
|$5,783
|T51
|Gaby Lopez
|1
|75
|71
|71
|72
|289
|$5,783
|T56
|Brittany Lang
|2
|73
|71
|75
|71
|290
|$4,879
|T56
|Alana Uriell
|2
|74
|70
|74
|72
|290
|$4,879
|T56
|Mirim Lee
|2
|75
|72
|70
|73
|290
|$4,879
|T56
|Leona Maguire
|2
|72
|74
|70
|74
|290
|$4,879
|T56
|Mina Harigae
|2
|69
|74
|72
|75
|290
|$4,879
|T61
|Jenny Coleman
|3
|72
|73
|74
|72
|291
|$4,247
|T61
|Yealimi Noh
|3
|72
|74
|72
|73
|291
|$4,247
|T61
|Xiyu Lin
|3
|75
|69
|74
|73
|291
|$4,247
|T61
|Jennifer Song
|3
|75
|72
|70
|74
|291
|$4,247
|T61
|Hannah Green
|3
|73
|72
|72
|74
|291
|$4,247
|T66
|Caroline Inglis
|4
|73
|74
|77
|68
|292
|$3,758
|T66
|Pernilla Lindberg
|4
|71
|76
|77
|68
|292
|$3,758
|T66
|Tiffany Chan
|4
|76
|69
|74
|73
|292
|$3,758
|T66
|Elizabeth Szokol
|4
|71
|71
|77
|73
|292
|$3,758
|T66
|Esther Lee
|4
|73
|74
|71
|74
|292
|$3,758
|T66
|Stephanie Meadow
|4
|68
|75
|73
|76
|292
|$3,758
|72
|Celine Boutier
|6
|70
|77
|73
|74
|294
|$3,523
|T73
|Jennifer Chang
|7
|72
|72
|79
|72
|295
|$3,456
|T73
|Angel Yin
|7
|78
|69
|74
|74
|295
|$3,456
|75
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|8
|70
|75
|76
|75
|296
|$3,392
|76
|Alena Sharp
|9
|75
|68
|77
|77
|297
|$3,349