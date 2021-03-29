2021 Kia Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
03/29/2021
The 2021 Kia Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Inbee Park, who went wire-to-wire to win her 21st-career LPGA title at Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, Calif.

Park crushed the field this week, expanding her lead on Sunday and finishing at 14-under 274 to beat Amy Olson and Lexi Thompson by five shots.

Jin Young Ko finished fourth by herself on 8-under total.

Park won the $270,000 winner’s share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Kia Classic recap notes

Park picks up the win in the fourth LPGA Tour event of the season, giving her a ton of confidence heading into the first women’s major of the year.

This week, the cut was made at 3-over 147 or better, with 76 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues with the first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

2021 Kia Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Inbee Park -14 66 69 69 70 274 $270,000
T2 Amy Olson -9 75 69 67 68 279 $142,385
T2 Lexi Thompson -9 72 72 66 69 279 $142,385
4 Jin Young Ko -8 71 71 68 70 280 $92,618
T5 Hyo Joo Kim -7 67 72 72 70 281 $67,770
T5 Minjee Lee -7 72 69 68 72 281 $67,770
T7 Stacy Lewis -6 73 70 74 65 282 $45,331
T7 Danielle Kang -6 70 74 69 69 282 $45,331
T7 Wei-Ling Hsu -6 71 69 72 70 282 $45,331
T10 Nelly Korda -5 75 69 70 69 283 $35,240
T10 Brooke M. Henderson -5 73 70 68 72 283 $35,240
T12 So Yeon Ryu -4 74 73 70 67 284 $25,361
T12 Amy Yang -4 69 76 70 69 284 $25,361
T12 Ayako Uehara -4 72 73 69 70 284 $25,361
T12 Jenny Shin -4 71 74 68 71 284 $25,361
T12 Marina Alex -4 73 69 71 71 284 $25,361
T12 Jing Yan -4 73 69 71 71 284 $25,361
T12 Annie Park -4 72 74 66 72 284 $25,361
T12 Nicole Broch Larsen -4 70 71 71 72 284 $25,361
T12 Mi Jung Hur -4 71 71 67 75 284 $25,361
T21 Mi Hyang Lee -3 72 74 70 69 285 $18,632
T21 Lizette Salas -3 75 68 72 70 285 $18,632
T21 Cheyenne Knight -3 72 72 70 71 285 $18,632
T21 Ariya Jutanugarn -3 73 74 66 72 285 $18,632
T21 Sophia Popov -3 68 68 76 73 285 $18,632
T26 Eun-Hee Ji -2 71 74 71 70 286 $14,806
T26 Christina Kim -2 70 75 71 70 286 $14,806
T26 Lydia Ko -2 74 71 70 71 286 $14,806
T26 Kristen Gillman -2 70 71 74 71 286 $14,806
T26 Ryann O’Toole -2 76 71 67 72 286 $14,806
T26 Madelene Sagstrom -2 72 74 64 76 286 $14,806
T26 Mel Reid -2 68 70 71 77 286 $14,806
T33 Brittany Altomare -1 74 71 74 68 287 $10,301
T33 Sarah Schmelzel -1 72 75 70 70 287 $10,301
T33 Carlota Ciganda -1 76 69 72 70 287 $10,301
T33 Gerina Piller -1 71 70 76 70 287 $10,301
T33 Haley Moore -1 75 71 70 71 287 $10,301
T33 Ashleigh Buhai -1 70 72 74 71 287 $10,301
T33 Ally Ewing -1 72 75 68 72 287 $10,301
T33 Charley Hull -1 76 70 69 72 287 $10,301
T33 Azahara Munoz -1 70 72 73 72 287 $10,301
T33 Cydney Clanton -1 73 72 69 73 287 $10,301
T33 Anna Nordqvist -1 71 73 70 73 287 $10,301
T44 Pajaree Anannarukarn E 79 68 70 71 288 $7,138
T44 Nanna Koerstz Madsen E 74 73 70 71 288 $7,138
T44 Aditi Ashok E 74 72 71 71 288 $7,138
T44 Sarah Kemp E 72 75 69 72 288 $7,138
T44 Ssu-Chia Cheng E 73 74 68 73 288 $7,138
T44 Cristie Kerr E 76 68 69 75 288 $7,138
T44 Bronte Law E 71 72 70 75 288 $7,138
T51 Brittany Lincicome 1 71 72 76 70 289 $5,783
T51 Liz Nagel 1 72 72 74 71 289 $5,783
T51 Dana Finkelstein 1 75 72 70 72 289 $5,783
T51 Pornanong Phatlum 1 74 73 70 72 289 $5,783
T51 Gaby Lopez 1 75 71 71 72 289 $5,783
T56 Brittany Lang 2 73 71 75 71 290 $4,879
T56 Alana Uriell 2 74 70 74 72 290 $4,879
T56 Mirim Lee 2 75 72 70 73 290 $4,879
T56 Leona Maguire 2 72 74 70 74 290 $4,879
T56 Mina Harigae 2 69 74 72 75 290 $4,879
T61 Jenny Coleman 3 72 73 74 72 291 $4,247
T61 Yealimi Noh 3 72 74 72 73 291 $4,247
T61 Xiyu Lin 3 75 69 74 73 291 $4,247
T61 Jennifer Song 3 75 72 70 74 291 $4,247
T61 Hannah Green 3 73 72 72 74 291 $4,247
T66 Caroline Inglis 4 73 74 77 68 292 $3,758
T66 Pernilla Lindberg 4 71 76 77 68 292 $3,758
T66 Tiffany Chan 4 76 69 74 73 292 $3,758
T66 Elizabeth Szokol 4 71 71 77 73 292 $3,758
T66 Esther Lee 4 73 74 71 74 292 $3,758
T66 Stephanie Meadow 4 68 75 73 76 292 $3,758
72 Celine Boutier 6 70 77 73 74 294 $3,523
T73 Jennifer Chang 7 72 72 79 72 295 $3,456
T73 Angel Yin 7 78 69 74 74 295 $3,456
75 Jasmine Suwannapura 8 70 75 76 75 296 $3,392
76 Alena Sharp 9 75 68 77 77 297 $3,349

