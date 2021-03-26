The 2021 Kenya Savannah Classic purse is set for €1,000,000, with the winner’s share coming in at €166,660 — the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour’s prize money distribution chart.

The Kenya Savannah Classic field is headed by Kurt Kitayama, Jazz Janewattananond and Justin Harding.

The Kenya Savannah Classic is the sixth event of the season and the second of back-to-back events at this venue.

The event is played at Karen Country Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 Kenya Savannah Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

1. €166,660

2. €111,110

3. €62,600

4. €50,000

5. €42,400

6. €35,000

7. €30,000

8. €25,000

9. €22,400

10. €20,000

11. €18,400

12. €17,200

13. €16,100

14. €15,300

15. €14,700

16. €14,100

17. €13,500

18. €12,900

19. €12,400

20. €12,000

21. €11,600

22. €11,300

23. €11,000

24. €10,700

25. €10,400

26. €10,100

27. €9,800

28. €9,500

29. €9,200

30. €8,900

31. €8,600

32. €8,300

33. €8,000

34. €7,700

35. €7,500

36. €7,300

37. €7,100

38. €6,900

39. €6,700

40. €6,500

41. €6,300

42. €6,100

43. €5,900

44. €5,700

45. €5,500

46. €5,300

47. €5,100

48. €4,900

49. €4,700

50. €4,500

51. €4,300

52. €4,100

53. €3,900

54. €3,700

55. €3,500

56. €3,300

57. €3,100

58. €3,000

59. €2,900

60. €2,800

61. €2,700

62. €2,600

63. €2,500

64. €2,400

65. €2,300

