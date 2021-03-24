2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Austin Country Club in the PGA Tour’s only match-play event. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play online starting on Wednesday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online streams for all five days of the tournament from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

There will be 64 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a three-year PGA Tour exemption and win WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The first three days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing six hours of coverage each day. NBC Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with Golf Channel carrying four hours of early coverage each weekend day.

Golf Channel (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

NBC Sports’ Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, March 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 12-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Friday, March 26

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-8 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 28