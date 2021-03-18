New World Champions Cup will pit 50-plus teams of US, European and World players in a team format

A new golf team competition is set to debut in fall 2022, and it will feature 50-plus players from around the world.

The World Champions Cup, created by Intersport, will feature six-player teams from the United States, Europe and the rest of the world, and they’ll compete over three days to determine a winner.

Jim Furyk has signed on to captain the American team, while Darren Clarke has agreed to lead the European side. Ernie Els will helm Team World.

“I am excited to lead Team USA and recapture the great global team championships I have been fortunate enough to enjoy during my career,” Furyk said. “For more than 20 years, I have been competing against Ernie and Darren, and I look forward to having the chance to captain Team USA and play against them in the World Champions Cup.”

Intersport launched and operates the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour, and the World Champions Cup will be sanctioned by the PGA Tour. The inaugural venue is still to be determined. The format will feature two sessions of nine-hole matches with team formats and singles play, with points accumulating based on holes won in each match. The highest total number of points will win the competition.

“We are excited to add this global event to the golf calendar starting in 2022 and are appreciative of Intersport’s passion to begin a new world-wide golf tradition,” said Miller Brady, President of PGA Tour Champions.

“The World Champions Cup will give golf fans the opportunity to see the game’s greatest players come together in a team format on the world’s biggest stage. International team events are some of the most significant competitions in our game and it will be fun to see Ernie, Jim and Darren, along with their teammates, compete for the inaugural World Champions Cup next year.”