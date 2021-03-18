Matt Jones’ wife and former Miss Idaho Melissa Weber Jones: Pictures, bio

Matt Jones carries the lead at The Honda Classic on the PGA Tour. The PGA Tpur winner is a happy man with his gorgeous wife, Melissa Weber Jones, on his arm.

Melissa Weber Jones is a former Miss Idaho who earned the crown in 2009 at the age of 27. She finished in the top 15 at the 2009 Miss USA pageant. The pair were married in 2012, and they have two daughters together, Saber and Savannah.

The golfing Jones, who won the 2014 Shell Houston Open for his only PGA Tour win, looks to grow his win total.

See pictures of Matt Jones’ wife, Melissa Weber Jones.