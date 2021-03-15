Augusta National announces there will be no Par-3 Contest before the 2021 Masters

For the second-consecutive Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club will not hold the traditional Wednesday Par-3 Contest.

The club made the announcement March 15, citing the inability to keep spectators and players in line with COVID-19 protocols for the event.

The Masters Par-3 Contest is typically played on the Augusta National Golf Club Par-3 Course. All former Masters champions and current Masters contestants are typically invited to compete in the pre-tournament tradition. The event was first played in 1960 and was played without interruption until 2017, when the event was rained out for the first time.

No player has ever won the nine-hole Par-3 Contest on Wednesday and then won the green jacket, awarded to the Masters champion, on Sunday.

Augusta National intends to welcome limited numbers of patrons to watch the tournament in person, though an estimated number has not been announced.

“Following the successful conduct of the Masters Tournament last November with only essential personnel, we are confident in our ability to responsibly invite a limited number of patrons to Augusta National in April,” said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley in January.

“As with the November Masters, we will implement practices and policies that will protect the health and safety of everyone in attendance. Nothing is, or will be, more important than the well-being of all involved. While we are disappointed that we will be unable to accommodate a full complement of patrons this year, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all who purchased tickets from Augusta National will have access in 2022, provided conditions improve.”

Prior to the Masters, the club intends to hold the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals with small numbers of patrons.