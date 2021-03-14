2021 The Players Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 The Players Championship purse is set for $15 million, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Players Championship prize pool is at $2,700,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,635,000.

The Players Championship field is headed by Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at even-par 144 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 80 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a deep field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the majors for the next three years, the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions and the next five The Players Championships.

2021 The Players Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout