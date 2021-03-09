2021 The Players Championship weather forecast shows favorable temperatures, modest winds

The 2021 Players Championship weather forecast looks to include the chance of a windy, challening Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, and the move to March comes with warm temperatures all week.

The general weather forecast calls for a very small chance of rain during championship days, with temperatures in the 70s through the week each day.

The wind will be consistently in the 5-12 mph range, with some expected gusts. The wind direction will be out of the east northeast, meaning Nos. 17 and 18 will play into the wind, pushing balls left.

2021 The Players Championship updated weather forecast