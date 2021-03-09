2021 RBC Canadian Open canceled over travel restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 RBC Canadian Open has been canceled, marking the second-consecutive year the event will not be played.

Golf Canada and the PGA Tour made a joint announcement regarding the cancelation on March 9.

“Even with an extensive health and safety plan in place, we faced a number of significant logistical challenges that led us to this decision,” said PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis.

“While we are disappointed to cancel Canada’s National Championship, we are thankful to our partners RBC and Golf Canada – along with our Canadian fans -- for their unwavering support and cooperation throughout this process. We look forward to the RBC Canadian Open returning to our schedule next year.”

St. George's Golf and Country Club in the Toronto, Ontario area had been expected to host the tournament, just as it had hoped to host in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with travel restrictions getting into and out of Canada, the event could not reasonably be played amid the 2021 PGA Tour docket despite health-and-safety protocols put into place in consultation with Canadian government stakeholders at the local, provincial and national level.

The RBC Canadian Open was last played in June 2019 at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, which Rory McIlroy won in his first appearance.

While the event may not be played in Canada, the PGA Tour expects a fill-in even will be played in the United States. The June 10-13 date, which is the week before the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses (South Course) in La Jolla, Calif. The Tour expects to announce a replacement venue and sponsor in the coming weeks.