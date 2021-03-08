Bryson DeChambeau's yardage book has tally marks on the cover as a reminder and a humblebrag

Bryson DeChambeau picked up his eighth-career PGA Tour win at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational, continuing to build on the SMU product's great early professional career.

Hoisting the trophy and donning the Palmer-inspired cardigan sweater at Bay Hill also means DeChambeau will have to add a tally mark on his yardage book.

CBS Sports' Kyle Porter caught a great detail on DeChambeau's personalized yardage book on Sunday at Bay Hill. He noticed DeChambeau had seven tally marks on the lower-left corner of the cover of the yardage book. Each of those tally marks represents a PGA Tour win, as he had seven before the final round at Bay Hill.

Bryson has tally marks on his yardage book for his seven PGA Tour wins! #TourSauce pic.twitter.com/5zPFcsO9Yr — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) March 7, 2021

Curiously, DeChambeau didn't have tally marks for his European Tour win in the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic or his Korn Ferry Tour win at the 2016 DAP Championship. They must not carry the same weight for DeChambeau as the PGA Tour wins.

What does B.A.D. stand for on Bryson DeChambeau's yardage book?

DeChambeau's yardage book has his initials on them: B.A.D., which stands for Bryson Aldrich DeChambeau, although by full name is Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau. But whatever.

The yardage book cover also has Bryson DeChambeau's personal logo on the cover, which is a silhouette of his head while wearing his on-course driver cap. He also has the logo on his hat, which is kind of meta.