2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala final leaderboard is headed by winner Austin Ernst, who earned her third-career LPGA win with a title at Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Fla.

Ernst dominated all week, and she pulled away from the field on Sunday to earn a five-shot win on 15-under 273. Her final round of 2-under 70 was good enough to take the trophy with ease.

Jennifer Kupcho finished in solo second on 10-under total. Jenny Coleman was alone in third, two shots behind Kupcho.

Ernst won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala recap notes

Ernst picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, giving her a ton of confidence in a Solheim Cup year.

This week, the cut was made at 2-over 146 or better, with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in three weeks with the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif.

2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

