How to watch 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala: Golf Channel TV, streaming schedule

The 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Jin Young Ko and Lexi Thompson, taking on Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Fla. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC have their TV broadcasts and online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Golden Ocala Golf Club in Ocala, Fla.

There will be 120 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the LPGA Tour's new season and take home the LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each of the first two days, then two-and-a-half hours each day on the weekend.

Golf Channel and NBC broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

How to watch the 2021 LPGA Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala: TV times and streaming schedule

Thursday, March 4

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Golf Channel broadcast: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 7